2019 NBA Draft Lottery Results

Well that didn't go as expected.

It was a crazy 2019 Draft Lottery that saw the Wolves end up with the No. 11 pick after the Los Angeles Lakers jumped them to get into the top four.

The Lakers ended up with the fourth overall pick, with the New York Knicks ending up at No. 3, the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 2.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery and will have the first overall pick in the draft.

We saw the results this year of the NBA changing the lottery system so that the top four selections instead of the top three were picked in the lottery and flattening the odds so that more teams have better odds at moving up. It's safe to say that process was a success.

While Timberwolves fans are probably dissapointed the balls didn't bounce in their favor, there a lot of exciting prospects in this draft. Stay tuned on timberwolves.com as we break down all the prospects in the coming weeks.

Here are the complete lottery results:

14. Boston Celtics (via Kings)

13. Miami Heat

12. Charlotte Hornets

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas)

9. Washington Wizards

8. Atlanta Hawks

7. Chicago Bulls

6. Phoenix Suns

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Los Angeles Lakers

3. New York Knicks

2. Memphis Grizzlies

1. New Orleans Pelicans