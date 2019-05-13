Getty Images
2019 NBA Draft Lottery Broadcast Information
While the NBA Playoffs haven’t disappointed, we’re also just more than a month away from the 2019 NBA Draft.
But before we have the NBA Draft, we have to figure out where teams will be selecting. Thankfully, we have the NBA Draft Lottery for that!
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery for tuning in purposes, and odds purposes if you’re a Timberwolves’ fan.
Broadcast Information
When: Tuesday, May 14
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Where: Chicago, Illinois
How To Watch: ESPN, WatchESPN
Timberwolves’ Odds:
No. 1: 3.0%
No. 2: 3.3%
No. 3: 3.6%
No. 4: 4.0%
No. 5-9: 0%
No. 10: 65.9%
No. 11: 18.9%
No. 12: 1.2%
No. 13: Less than 1%
No. 14: Less than 1%
Representing The Wolves:
New Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas will be representing the team on stage. Brad Ruiter, the team’s Vice President of Communications, will be the Lottery Room participant.
