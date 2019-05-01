2019 NBA Draft | Kyle Ratke's Big Board (1.0)

With the draft rapidly approaching (Thursday, June 20), our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews have decided to give you their first-round prospects. This is not a mock draft (soon . . .) and most certainly does not reflect the views of the Basketball Operations Department. We are just two writers who watch a lot of basketball. With that being said, this was insanely difficult to put together. Here's a look at Ratke's first big board. You can check out Andrews' here. We'll have another edition after the NBA Combine.

1. Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

This one is fairly obvious. There are some concerns like size and where he’ll play, but in today’s positionless NBA, that will be less and less of a problem. He’s the consensus No. 1.

2. Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

Let’s stop with the Russell Westbrook comparisons. That doesn’t taste great right now. But he is a great finisher and passer and should contribute immediately. There are some question marks around his shot, though.

3. RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

He could fall. He’s a good scorer but shooting 30.8 percent from deep and 66.5 percent from the free-throw line is concerning to me. Can he be a system guy? That will be the test.

4. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

Culver has good size and isn’t afraid to run the court. Has good size at 6’6 and should help him defend multiple positions. He has two years of college experience, which should benefit him early.

5. Cam Reddish, G/F, Duke

I’m really betting what he could become. His freshman year was incredibly inconsistent. He knows how to space the floor, he just needs to hit more shots consistently. The fear is that we could see flashes of Ben McLemore.

6. De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia

Hunter was a stud on the biggest stage. While it’s hard to look too much into that, it’s easy to see how he’ll find success. I’m not sure how high his ceiling is, but he has a relatively high floor as a 3-and-D forward.

7. Coby White, G, North Carolina

I’m really high on White. His speed and shooting ability are what most NBA teams should be looking for. Some are concerned with his release (it’s a bit low), but I think he’ll be fine.

8. Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Garland played in just five games in his college career, so there’s not a lot of tape on him. He did average 16 points and shoot 47.8 percent from the 3-point line. We’ll know more about him after the Combine, assuming he attends. Sometimes in the NBA Draft, the unknown is the best thing.

9. Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

clark.jpg

Clarke gets knocked because he’s already 22 years old. But the dude can play and he plays the right style of basketball that winning basketball teams need to have. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Clarke playing 20 minutes per game for a playoff team in his rookie season.

10. Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

He’s more of a traditional center than a stretch player, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He reminds me of a more physical Enes Kanter when watching film of him playing overseas. There’s some upside for him on the defensive side of the ball as well.

11. Sekou Deoumbouya, PF, Guinea

He’s 18 and has a lot of the same physical traits we see in role player forwards who can play at a high level on both ends. He’s very raw, though. The team that selects him will need to be a team that can afford to be patient.

12. Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Texas

Hayes is an impressive athlete. He has bounce and looks like he has all the tools to be a rim-running big with the ability to defend at a high level. He anticipates blocks very well. The question is whether he'll be able to stay out of foul trouble. Hayes is a more traditional big considering he didn't shoot a single 3-pointer in his freshman year, so take that for what it's worth.

13. Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

This is higher than you'll see Herro on most boards. I really like his ability to stretch the floor and with NBA talent around him, I think we'll see his tools translate very well to the NBA game. He's not just a shooter, either, and I think there's more of that to be seen.

14. Bol Bol, C, Oregon

bol-bol.jpg

The good: He's 7'2 and barely has to jump to dunk. He also moves better than you'd expect someone his size to move. He also shows signs of being a solid shooter. The bad: He's extremely slight and injuries will be hard to avoid as a pro, against much bigger players.

15. Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

The more I watch Williams, the more I think he should be higher on this list. I have a feeling he'll work his way up. He doesn't have the athleticism, but I could see Williams surprising us like John Collins did two years ago. One thing he'll have to work is extending his range.

16. P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky

I'm with Julian on this one. Washington reminds me a lot of Taj Gibson. He's not much of an outside threat, but he finishes strong and his footwork should only develop (that's one very underrated thing about Gibson's game). Washington seems like a very safe player.

17. Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

Little has the tools and is going to impress scouts with his size (6'6, 7'1 wingspan). My concerns with him are that he doesn't have a consistent jump shot and he had 10 games this season scoring 10 or less points. Regardless, he has the tools to be a very good defender at the very least.

18. Kevin Porter, SF, USC

Porter reminds me a little bit of Jalen Brown light. That's best-case scenario. He has the ability to guard four positions if need be. I do find it problematic that he averaged just 9.5 points per game with USC and went missing offensively at times. There are also some concerns about his January suspension from the team. Porter will need to land on the right team.

19. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

At 6'6, Langford has the size of an NBA wing and he's great in the open. One major concern: His jump shot. He changes his release from shot to shot, which means he's not comfortable at all. That's going to need to get fixed.

20. Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

He's pretty raw, but he has the tools to be a scoring four in the NBA. He shot 41.7 percent from the 3-point line, but that was only on 1.0 attempt per game. He's 21, but it'll take some time for him to find his way in the NBA.

21. Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

A first-round pick who played all four years of college ball? WHAT IS HAPPENING? Johnson shot 45.7 percent from the 3-point line as a senior. In case you haven't heard, shooting is big in today's NBA. Johnson will find a role.

22. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

alexander.jpg

Alexander-Walker is a do-it-all guard who can shoot at a good clip and is a solid playmaker. It feels like this could be a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who is Alexander-Walker's cousins) situation where he rises up the board as the pre-draft process plays out.

23. Keldon Johnson, SF, Kentucky

Johnson has a knack for scoring, but doesn't have much touch behind it. He's improved his shooting (38.1 percent from deep last season). The most-promising thing about Johnson is that he leaves it all on the floor. He lacks some athleticism, but effort can make up for that.

24. Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

If Horton-Tucker sticks to open 3-pointers and defense, he'll be fine. He's only 18, so he's not going to be a player who contributes right away. He's 6'4, 233 pounds, which isn't exactly an NBA body. I am a bit concerned if he'll be quick enough to defend NBA quality players.

25. Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

Maybe I'm high on Jerome because we just watched him on the national stage, but I really think he has a place in the NBA. Maybe not as a star, but as a Greivis Vasquez/Jeremy Lin type who will manage to stay in the league based on his high basketball IQ.

26. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

edwards.jpg

The Combine will be huge for Edwards. He can shoot, but there's also a reason why he wasn't on anyone's radar before the NCAA Tournament. He's undersized at 6'1. He's more of a Jamal Crawford type guard than a traditional point guard. But Crawford is 6'5. It will be an uphill battle for Edwards, but he's got plenty of heart to prove us wrong. I'm betting on that.

27. Matisse Thybuille, SF, Washington

Defense is Thybuille's calling card. At 6'5 with a 7'1 wingspan, he can guard multiple positions. The fact that he averaged 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per 40 minutes at Washington that's insane. Now, if Thybuille can improve his jump shot, he'll be a player who should contribute right away. That has a bit to go, though.

28. KZ Okpala, F, Stanford

Okpala improved tremendously from his freshman to sophomore year with Stanford. He upped his scoring to 16.9 points per game and increased his 3-point shooting percentage from 22.6 percent to 37.5 percent. He's a bit raw, but he has plenty of tools offensively and his improvement in college should continue at the next level.

29. Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri

He's a talented big man who has all the tools you want in a big man (ball handling, shooting, passing), but he's torn his ACL twice in sixth months. That's a huge red flag. A team could get a huge steal if Porter falls, but it comes with a huge risk.

30. Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

Dort is a physical player and has the strength to back it up. He reminds me a bit of Stanley Johnson, a lottery pick four years ago. Things haven't worked out for Johnson because he hasn't figured out his shot. That will be the key for Dort.