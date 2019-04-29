2019 NBA Draft | Julian Andrews' Big Board (1.0)

With the draft rapidly approaching (Thursday, June 20), our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews have decided to give you their first-round prospects. This is not a mock draft (soon . . .) and most certainly does not reflect the views of the Basketball Operations Department. We are just two writers who watch a lot of basketball. With that being said, this was insanely difficult to put together. Here's a look at Andrews' first big board. We'll have another edition after the NBA Combine.

1. Zion Williamson, F/C, Duke

This pick speaks for itself. I believe Williamson is the only prospect in this draft with true star potential and he’s not being inflated by his competition. He’s going to be great.

2. Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

Explosive athlete who should be able to play-make at an NBA level immediately and will be a nightmare in transition. His upside (like everyone’s in this day and age), will be determined by his shooting development.

3. DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia

There aren’t a lot of stars in this draft, so I favor the guy who will excel in his role. Hunter could develop into an elite defender, he can shoot the lights out on catch-and-shoots and he has NBA-ready size. He’ll help a team right away and he has a lot of room to grow.

Barrett has obvious skill and could develop into an incredible scorer, but his poor decision-making and lack of efficiency are extremely concerning. Whoever drafts him needs to be sure they can teach him how to play within their system.

5. Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

The injury concern and lack of a large sample size are real, but Garland’s talent is legit. He looks like the next generation of NBA point guard: a great shooter from anywhere on the court and a smart passer with great handle.

6. Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

Culver will be a good defender from day one in the league. He’s also an underrated playmaker and rebounder and gets to the rim effectively but needs to work on his three-point shooting.

7. Cam Reddish, F, Duke

It felt this whole season like Reddish should have done more. If a team can get him to buy in and bring consistent effort and energy, Reddish could be a productive player for a long time. If not, his obvious talent and physical readiness will go to waste.

8. Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

The way Doumbouya moves is incredible. He undeniably needs a lot of work—he essentially needs someone to teach him how to play NBA basketball—but there’s something about his fluidity, feel and footwork that just makes me believe that in the right place (that’s key) he’ll figure it out. He’s only 18 years old.

9. Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia (Europe)

Bitadze is slow, which could be an issue, but outside of that the way he plays makes me very happy. Jusuf Nurkic’s screen-and-roll success should be a blueprint for Bitadze, whose size, strength and finishing ability combined with his shot-blocking on defense should help him grow into a very successful center.

10. Brandon Clarke, F/C, Gonzaga

I like guys who play hard and make good decisions. Clarke fits that bill and with his defensive and rebounding ability, I have a feeling that he’ll put some of the concerns about his size and ideal position to rest. Lineups get weird when you get into the bench and I see Clarke as an ideal second-unit big.

11. Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

Hayes will be a classic example of how big men take longer to develop in the NBA, but his ceiling is high. He plays above the rim on both ends of the floor, blocks shots and runs well. He is the definition of a raw prospect but the physical tools are more than there.

12. Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

Langford is an incredibly smooth scorer and he’s very fun to watch, but he needs to learn how to be a complementary player in the NBA, at least at first. That means improving his shooting and defensive awareness.

13. Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

Williams has a creative, old-school inside game that I absolutely love and he’s a hard-nosed defender and rebounder. He’s not the most explosive guy around but he will do a lot of things for whoever drafts him.

14. Coby White, SG, North Carolina

white.jpg

I like White as a solid shooter off the catch and NBA second-unit distributor, but I’m very concerned that his finishing ability won’t translate to the NBA. He’s creative though so he’ll probably figure it out.

15. Bol Bol, C, Oregon

From a pure talent perspective, Bol is one of my favorite prospects in the draft. I’ve never seen someone as tall as he is shoot the ball and take it to the rim as well as he does. However, he’s way too slight and I just don’t think he’ll be able to stay healthy in the NBA with his frame. I desperately want to be wrong about that.

16. Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

Little has NBA size and athleticism and just looks like someone who will succeed at the next level, so why didn’t he dominate against college competition? He has the “3-and-D” label, but he didn’t shoot very well in college and his fundamentals need some work. His potential and athleticism are undeniable.

17. PJ Washington, F, Kentucky

Washington has a good set of skills including a reliable outside shot and I love how he feels contact and finishes at the rim. He’s big and strong but he isn’t a freak athlete which means he’ll need to get more creative on offense and become a better defender and rebounder to succeed. He should crush some Taj Gibson tape.

18. Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

A big shooting guard with great form, Herro will make a living in the NBA sneaking into the corners for open looks and shooting over his defenders in the midrange. To truly reach his potential he needs to become a better defender.

19. Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

Hachimura didn’t start playing basketball until he was 14 and that shows, but he looks like an NBA player and he’s continually developed each year. The NBA game happens fast though, will Hachimura be able to keep up?

20. Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri

Porter is a big, skilled forward who absolutely could become one of the best players in this draft. His injury history is very concerning. He’s torn his right ACL twice in the last year.

21. KZ Okpala, F, Stanford

Okpala is raw, but he’s a natural athlete who could grow into a player who can do a ton in the league. A team that gives him time and invests in his development could look very smart for taking him in the later part of the first round.

22. Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

keldon-johnson.jpg

A strong on-ball defender and a solid three-point shooter who does everything with a ton of passion and intensity. Players like Johnson tend to find roles in the NBA, but his offensive skillset might limit his ceiling.

23. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

Alexander-Walker has grown this year as an on-ball player and playmaker which will certainly help him in the NBA as he could play the kind of point-forward role that’s become so popular in the league. Needs to get stronger.

24. Talen Horton-Tucker, G, Iowa State

Horton-Tucker will probably be able to play four positions in the NBA which makes him an exciting prospect, but he doesn’t have a complete skill set for any one role. He needs a team that can teach him how to use his athleticism and length effectively.

25. Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina

Classic three-point-shooting big who won’t be a star in the NBA but also won’t protest filling a role. That will make him valuable at the next level provided his defense can remain decent.

26. Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

Plays like a he’s a star but doesn’t always come up with the production to match it. Good passer and a slippery handler with some nice dribble moves. Solid shooter in college.

27. Matisse Thybulle, G, Washinton

Thybulle’s defensive numbers are ridiculous but he has a long way to go on the other end. If a team is confident that his 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game in college aren’t just because of Washington’s system, he could be a steal.

28. Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

ty-jerome.jpg

Beware the recency bias. That being said, Jerome is an extremely smart and skilled player who probably has a solid NBA future. He’ll need to think three steps ahead to keep up with superior NBA athletes though.

29. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

Not all weaknesses are created equal. Fernando has some tantalizing abilities on offense, but his defense has a long way to go. That’s a tough beat for a center.

30. Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue

Another March star who has played himself into first-round considerations, Edwards’ college go-to-scoring ability is undeniable. Will that translate to the NBA when he has to get his shots on the margins?