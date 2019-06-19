2019 Draft Prospects Discuss What They Would Bring To The Wolves

Here we are, just a little more than 24 hours away from the 2019 NBA Draft.

Players expected to be taken at the top of the NBA Draft were made available to the media on Wednesday in Brooklyn. Hear from Brandon Clarke, Coby White, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, PJ Washington and Sekou Doumbouya as they describe what they think they could bring to the Timberwolves.

The Wolves are set to pick 11 and 43. Draft coverage starts on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.