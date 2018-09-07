The 2018 NBA Hall of Fame Class Is An Extremely Fun One

Over the weekend, the basketball world will be celebrating a new class into its Hall of Fame.

Every Hall of Fame class is interesting for me. In a world where we always look forward, it’s a chance to look back. Once players retire, we tend not to give them the attention and praise they deserve. Hall of Fame weekend is a chance to change that.

We celebrate a class that includes former NBA players Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Grant Hill, Steve Nash and Jason Kidd, and a WNBA class that includes former Lynx star Katie Smith. You can read more on Smith here, from our main man Julian Andrews.

The quad of Allen, Hill, Kidd and Nash is a freaking fun one and kind of embodies a lot of my basketball-watching memories growing up.

As a kid, my two favorite players were Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. Both were pass-first point guards who were absolute wizards with the ball. Between the two, they led the NBA in assists per game 10 times.

Nash is a player who will forever be underrated, probably because he passed too much. He was a career 42.8 3-point shooter who attempted just 3.2 3-pointers per game. Imagine Nash in 2018. His stretch from 2005 to 2011 was a fun one. Nash averaged 16.7 points and 11 assists per game. He was the engine that made the seven-seconds-or-less Suns work.

For fans who’ve given up on draft picks who haven’t had great success early in their careers, don’t fret. In his first four years, Nash averaged 7.2 points per game and 3.8 assists. He didn’t peak until he was in his early to mid 30s.

It feels like his stats should be better, considering he was a guard who shot 49 percent from the field, 42.8 percent from deep and 90 percent from the free-throw line. But he attempted just 10.6 shots per game throughout his career. To put that in perspective, Steph Curry has similar shooting marks and has attempted 16.8 shots per game throughout his career. Nash averaged 14.3 points per game in his career. Curry averages 23.1 points.

As for Kidd, he’s another player who’s career averages don’t seem fair. Kidd was a triple-double machine. His 107 rank third all-time behind only Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. My favorite thing about Kidd’s career was how he transformed his game to fit whatever was needed. In the first seven season of his career, he shot 32.3 percent from the 3-point line. After that, Kidd shot 35 percent or better eight times throughout his career, including hitting the 40 percent twice with the Mavericks at age 35 and 36, respectively.

He was an instrumental piece on the 2010-11 Mavericks team that upset the Miami Heat. At age 37, he was playing 35.4 minutes per game and averaged 7.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in the Finals. Those numbers don’t scream HALL OF FAME!, but for Kidd to be playing still, and playing at a high level at age 37, speaks to his commitment to the game and his craft. He shot 42.9 percent from deep in the series.

Hill is the ultimate what if player. In his first six seasons in the league, Hill averaged 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. But then the injury bug hit. In the next four seasons, Hill played in just 47 combined games, including zero in 2003-04.

Hill put together another All-Star season in 2004-05, averaging 19.7 points, but was never the same.

In the mid to late ‘90s, Hill was THE up and coming star, so what happened to his career is an absolute shame .

If you don’t think Hill warrants a nod to the Hall based on his NBA credentials, remember that the Basketball Hall of Fame isn’t just NBA accomplishments. Hill was a stud in his four seasons at Duke, averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds game, helping the Blue Devils to the 1992 National Championship.

And then there’s Allen. Most of us remember Allen for his five seasons with the Celtics and final two with the Heat that resulted in two championships. But don’t forget that Allen was his team’s primary scorer for a bulk of his career. While he had to sacrifice stats to win, From 2000 to 2007, Allen averaged 23.3 points per game with the Bucks and Sonics.

But we shouldn’t sleep on how clutch Allen was later in his career as well.

Considered one of the top-three shooters of all time, Allen ranks first all-time in 3-pointers with 2,973. That’s not a record that will soon be broken. No active player is within 500.

Certainly a group of four players who etched themselves in NBA history for different reasons.