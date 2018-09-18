2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | Who Will Be The Nets’ Star?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Nets team with a wealth of great role players, but questions about who will lead the way.

Notable Players Acquired: F Ed Davis (free agency), F Kenneth Farid (trade), F Jared Dudley (trade), Dzanan Musa (draft)

Notable Players Lost: G Jeremy Lin (trade), G Isaiah Whitehead (trade), F Darrell Arthur (trade).

Recapping 2017-18: The Nets won 28 games and ended up in 12th place in the Eastern Conference last year. However, they didn’t own the rights to their pick, which infamously ended up with Cleveland. The Cavs used the pick to select Collin Sexton.

The Nets have a solid young core that performed well last season. D’Angelo Russell, acquired from the Lakers last offseason, finished the season with averages of 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Excluding Jeremy Lin, who played in just one game for the team, Russell led the team in scoring. The still-young point guard should factor heavily into the Nets’ plans going forward.

The Nets have a good group of up-and-coming prospects. Jarrett Allen, the No. 22 selection in last year’s draft, showed a lot of promise after moving into the starting lineup, especially as a shot blocker. He averaged 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a starter, and blocked 54 shots in 31 games. Coming off the bench, Allen swatted just 34 shots in 41 games. As the unquestioned starter at the center position for the Nets, Allen could be in line for a big year this season.

Elsewhere on the roster, Brooklyn’s trio of young forwards Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert also performed reasonably well in 2017-18, but none of them have shown real star potential as of yet. That said, all three are nice players who should see a fair amount of run.

All in all, last year’s Nets demonstrated a promising young core that still needs to find consistency and identity. They won some games and looked competitive on some nights, but never could put enough together to look like a playoff team. Now, out from under a slew of traded draft picks, the franchise is ready to rebuild in earnest.

The Big Question:

Who will be the Nets’ star?

The Nets are an extremely balanced squad. Seven of the players that will return to the team this season averaged double figures last year and they added two solid backup forwards in Ed Davis and Kenneth Farid in the offseason. While it’s great to get production up and down the roster, what the Nets don’t have is a go-to scorer who can get a bucket when the team needs one and be the unquestioned face of the team. The Nets have an excellent group of rotation players, but they need a leader. Whether that comes from within or as the result of a roster move remains to be seen.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

We’ve said it before in these previews, but playing consistently and patiently will be key against these Nets. Brooklyn will certainly try to get out and run against the Wolves, and Minnesota needs to avoid falling into that trap and instead execute an efficient offense that will not allow the Nets opportunities on the break. Slowing down Russell and forcing him to make mistakes will be critical, as will be staying in front of the Nets’ athletic group of wings.

Andrews’ Prediction:

I have the Nets finishing in a similar position to last year. They didn’t substantively improve the team in the offseason but they didn’t get worse. A finish in the No. 12 or 13 spot in the East seems reasonable.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

An enviously talented collection of role-players without a proven star.

So When Can I See Them?

The Nets are in town to play the Wolves on Nov. 12 and the two squads meet in Brooklyn on Nov. 23.