2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | What's Next For The Hornets?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next, a Hornets team looking for ways to take the next step forward.

Notable Players Acquired: G Tony Parker (free agency), F Miles Bridges (draft), G Devonte’ Graham (draft), Bismack Biyombo (trade)

Notable Players Lost: C Dwight Howard (free agency), G Michael Carter-Williams (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18: The Hornets were perfectly mediocre last season. They finished 10th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 36-46. They were a team that was too talented to sleep on, but not dangerous enough to be a consistent threat.

Unsurprisingly, the Hornets were led by Kemba Walker in almost every statistical category last year. That’s unlikely to change this year. Walker is one of the best point guards in the league, but the Hornets have been held back by a lack of talent to put around him. Nicolas Batum didn’t have a strong season last year as he dealt with injuries and spent a lot of the season playing out of position, but he is a talented and versatile wing who could certainly be in line for a bounce-back year. Additionally, the addition of veteran guard Tony Parker will give the Hornets more depth behind Walker.

Dwight Howard spent the 2017-18 season with the Hornets, but has since signed with the Wizards. This means Cody Zeller is in line to open the season as the Hornet’s starting center. Zeller isn’t as talented as Howard, but playing with Zeller in the middle will allow the Hornets to run more and move the ball more liberally as they install a new offense under new head coach James Borrego. While Bismack Biyombo could eventually win the job, for now it’s safe to pencil Zeller in.

Jeremy Lamb was a bright spot for the Hornets last season. He had a career year where he averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc. This was a long time coming for Lamb, who was touted as a great shooter coming out of college but never really put things together until last year. The 25-year-old guard seems to have the starting shooting guard position locked up, so he should continue to develop, making good use of Walker’s ability to collapse defenses.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

Walker is the engine of the Hornets offense, so if he can be stopped or slowed, Charlotte’s system doesn’t work. Minimizing Batum’s ability to create off the wing is also important, but the game plan against the Hornets begins and ends with Walker. Additionally, the matchup between Karl-Anthony Towns and Zeller is one that Minnesota should look to exploit. Zeller is no match for Towns physically, and Town’s ability to stretch the floor and post up inside will give the Hornets’ bigs fits.

Andrews’ Prediction:

The Hornets are in for a bit of a reset year under a new coach and a new system. Unfortunately, they haven’t added enough talent this offseason to really make a leap. The Hornets are stuck in purgatory a bit. They won’t make the playoffs but they also probably won’t end up with a high enough pick to draft a game changer. I like Miles Bridges—he’ll be a good NBA player—but he’s not what the Hornets need to change the direction of their franchise. It’s unfair to put too much of this on Borrego, but if he can install a successful system the Hornets could be good. If he has some of the same struggles as his predecessor, it could be a long season in Charlotte.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Middle of the road, tough to figure out what’s next.

So When Can I See Them?

The Hornets visit the Timberwolves on Dec. 5, and the Wolves travel to Charlotte on Mar. 21.