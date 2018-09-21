2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | LeBron To La La Land

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Lakers team that just landed the best player in our era of basketball.

Notable Players Acquired: F Michael Beasley (free agency), F LeBron James (free agency), C JaVale McGee (free agency), G Rajon Rondo (free agency), G Lance Stephenson (free agency), F Moritz Wagner (draft)

Notable Players Lost: Kyle O’Quinn (free agency), F Michael Beasley (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18:

We’ll make this quick because I’d rather write about the Lakers’ offseason.

The Lakers finished the 2017-18 season with a 35-47 record, good for 11th in the West. For their roster, that was actually a pretty solid mark for Luke Walton and Co.

For fans, they should have been most excited about the potential of young guys. Brandon Ingram played in just 59 games, but averaged 16 points and 5.3 rebounds at 20 years old. Kyle Kuzma, a late first-round steal, averaged 16.1 points and while he might not be a future star, he’s certainly an important piece. Lonzo Ball played in just 52 games, but we saw some signs of why he was the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, averaging 10.2 points and 7.2 assists. People forget about Josh Hart, but he’s probably better than Ball at this point and I think he can be a huge part playing next to James in 2018-18.

And then there’s Julius Randle, who won’t be on the Lakers next season (he signed with the Pelicans). Randle might have been the most-impressive out of the bunch, averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. He'll be missed.

And now we get to the juicy part.

The Lakers landed LeBron James in a move that a lot of people anticipated. And while that’s huge, that might not have been the most-fascinating part of the Lakers’ offseason.

While we were waiting for another star player to join James, instead we got a group of, um, interesting players.

LA went out and signed Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson (once James’ arch nemesis), JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley.

You never want to discount a team with LeBron on it, we’ve learned this time and time again. But from top to bottom, it’s tough to say where this team stacks up in the West. These players have plenty of talent, but there are obviously huge question marks as well, as we've see throughout their careers.

The Big Question:

With the Lakers adding so many veterans, will this impact the development of the young core?

That would be my main concern if I’m a Lakers fan. I guess I’d probably feel more comfortable if the Lakers signed James, and had him play with the young core for a year and see what that ceiling looks like instead of signing a group of players that are on the decline.

This current team isn’t going to win the NBA championship. But a team with a more developed Ingram, Ball, Kuzma and Hart certainly could. One of the great things about the NBA is watching the development of young players. I hope with the Lakers adding a group of veterans, it doesn’t stunt the growth of the young guns.

Another problem with development is that sometimes it doesn’t work out. Some of the players we want to make that big jump simply never do. So, yes, it's a risk. But between these four, they’ve already shown us that they are capable NBA players. Much of what the future of this team with James depends on whether one or more of these guys can turn into a bonafide star.

Personally, I’d put my money on Ingram. He might not get the attention as guys like Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell, but he’s not far behind them.

I’m most interested to see what happens with Ball. A lot of the things he does well, so does Rondo. Neither are good shooters, but both are great passers. How will Walton work that rotation?

Ratke’s Prediction:

I think this team is probably right in the middle of the Western Conference. I’m not sure how much better, if at all, this team is than last year’s Cavaliers team that finished 50-32, fourth in a weaker conference.

James will learn real quick there are very few easy games in the West. For example, the Lakers start the season against the Trail Blazers, Rockets, Spurs, Suns, Nuggets, Spurs, Wolves, Mavericks and Trail Blazers again. Out of that group, only the Suns didn’t make the playoffs. Wowzas.

Obviously James helps this team a whole lot, but with how good the West is, I’m not sure if it makes the Lakers title contenders just yet.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

If Lance Stephenson blows in LeBron James’ ear, this might not end well.

So When Can I See Them?

The Lakers travel to Minnesota on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. They also play at Target Center on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

The Wolves travel to play the Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 24 at 9: 30 p.m.