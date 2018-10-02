2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | Can The Nuggets Become Relevant In The West?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Nuggets team loaded with young talent but quite a few questions—especially on defense.

Notable Players Acquired: F Michael Porter Jr. (draft), C Jarred Vanderbilt (draft/trade), C Thomas Welsh (draft), G Isaiah Thomas (free agency)

Notable Players Lost: F Kenneth Farid (free agency), Wilson Chandler (trade), Devin Harris (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18: We all know how the Nuggets’ season ended, but how did they get there?

Before being defeated by the Wolves in the last game of the season and missing the postseason as a result, the Nuggets put together a surprising and impressive season. The Nuggets may not have been able to make it back into the playoffs, but they have plenty of reason for optimism going forward. They have an exciting young trio of players in Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray. Those three will certainly anchor their starting lineup for years to come, and paired with the dependable Paul Millsap, they could be really good this season.

Jokic has demonstrated his ability to grow into an All-NBA level offensive talent. He is the best passing big in the game, he has a reliable outside shot and he can rebound with the best of them. His post moves are also advanced for a 22-year-old. Harris is a hot shooting with a strong defensive presence—he dropped 2.3 threes per game last season and added 1.8 steals. Murray rebounded from an up-and-down rookie year and emerged in his second season as a legitimate NBA starting point guard.

Isaiah Thomas is back in a reserve role where he’s excelled in the past. When healthy, Thomas is undoubtedly a starting-level guard in this league, but his game is such that he is able to be effective coming off the bench as well. He probably should have won a Sixth Man of the Year award already and he’ll have a real shot at it this year.

In the draft, the Nuggets’ most notable acquisition was forward Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr. was a top-ranked prospect coming out of high school, but a series of back issues that required surgery derailed his college career and scared many teams away from him in the draft. Porter Jr. fell to No. 14, where the Nuggets were more than happy to take a chance on him. If Porter Jr. can stay healthy he could be a perfect fit for this Nuggets roster desperately in need of wing talent, but if he can’t stay on the court, the Nuggets could come to regret passing up on players like Zhaire Smith, Troy Brown and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Big Question:

Can Nikola Jokic ever learn to play defense?

Jokic is a center and he is not a good defender. That’s a tough combination in today’s NBA. There are plenty of centers who aren’t known for their defense (including one on the Wolves’ roster), but the difference is it’s unclear if Jokic has the physical tools to ever develop into an average defender at his position. Jokic is an incredible offensive talent which makes him worth putting out on the floor every night, but the Nuggets need to construct a perfect roster around him to be able to defend well enough to compensate for his limitations. Will that roster be the one the Nuggets have this year? We’ll see.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

The key to beating the Nuggets is limiting Nikola Jokic’s ability to distribute. Jokic is a good scorer on his own, but he’s particularly deadly when the Nuggets are able to run their offense through him. Keeping Jokic on an island is key to any gameplan. That’s a tough task—Jokic is creative and talented—but Taj Gibson did an admirable job on him during last year’s pivotal Game 82. That tape should come in handy.

Outside of Jokic, shutting down Denver’s options on the wing is key. That spot is already an area of weakness for the team, who don’t really have anybody behind Will Barton other than Porter Jr., so turning it into a zero is key. The Nuggets are talented but they’re not particularly deep. Making them turn to players who don’t see a lot of time is a recipe for success.

Andrews’ Prediction:

The Nuggets will be right in the thick of the playoff race. In such a loaded Western Conference, it’s tough to predict exactly where they’ll fall. A lot rides on whether or not Thomas and Porter Jr. can stay healthy. If they can, and they are able to give the Nuggets even more offensive firepower, this team could be dangerous. If they can’t stay on the floor, the Nuggets could find themselves in a very similar situation as they did last year: in the hunt, but ultimately on the outside looking in.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Young, incredibly talented offensive team. Might not be able to play defense.

So When Can I See Them?

The Nuggets visit the Wolves on Nov. 21 and Feb. 2. The Wolves visit Denver on Mar. 12 and Apr. 10.