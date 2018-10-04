2018-19 Basketball Extravaganza | Anthony Davis Is Still Really, Really Good

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, the New Orleans Pelicans, who have some extreme pressure on them to win now with Anthony Davis.

Notable Players Acquired: G Elfrid Payton (free agent), F Julius Randle (free agent)

Notable Players Lost: C DeMarcus Cousins (free agency), F Dante Cunningham (free agency), PG Rajon Rondo (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18:

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2017-18 season with a 48-34 record, good for sixth in the West. More impressively, they swept the three-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

In that series, Anthony Davis flexed the entire time. He averaged 33 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals in those four games. That's some KG playoff numbers.

Sure, the Pelicans lost in five games in the next round to the Warriors, but whatever. This was a successful season for New Orleans and was so incredibly needed I can’t even explain how needed it was. If you a talent like Davis on your team, the playoffs should be the minimum.

Davis finished his sixth season averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and a league-high 2.6 blocks per game.

It was remarkable that the Pelicans did so well considering DeMarcus Cousins tore his Achilles after 48 games. After the injury, the Pelicans promptly traded for Nikola Mirotic who helped stretch the defense for Davis and actually looked like a better frontcourt partner than Cousins did.

In the offseason, the team “lost” (it didn’t seem like the Pelicans really tried to bring him back) Cousins to free agency. What might hurt worse, though, is losing Rajon Rondo to the Lakers. Rondo was a great court leader for the Pelicans and did exactly what he was asked.

2014-15 Mavericks fans are rolling their eyes.

The Pelicans signed Elfrid Payton to replace Rondo. I’ll tell you something. Elfrid Payton ain’t no Rajon Rondo. Playoff Rondo was back last season, averaging 10.3 points, 12.2 assists and 7.6 boards per game in the postseason.

I forgot about Jrue Holiday somehow, which is so dumb of me because Holiday was so good for the Pelicans, averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 49.4 percent from the field. He’s one of the more-underrated players in the league which is proven by the fact that I forgot about him. In the playoffs, he was remarkable, averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals in nine games while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

The Big Question:

You haven’t read much about Julius Randle yet. Well, here we are. I thought the Lakers made a huge mistake letting Randle go. He had his best season as a pro in 2017-18, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

He doesn’t have much range, but he’s a player who has averaged at least two offensive rebounds per game the last two seasons and is just a handful in the paint. This dude will bruise your sternum and then score on you.

Julius Randle bullies Wendell Carter for the and-1 bucket. pic.twitter.com/LDpDEoR6Fu — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) October 1, 2018

How will Randle fit in? Probably just fine. He’s gotten himself in great shape and after having the pressure of playing for nothing in Los Angeles the last three seasons, the expectations are playoffs. And just from the body transformation we’ve seen over the last year plus, along with his improvements last season, it feels like Randle is taking this pretty serious.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

Kidnap Anthony Davis.

Okay. Don’t do that. I’m joking. I repeat. Do not kidnap Anthony Davis.

The Wolves swept the season series against the Pelicans and in those four games, Davis averaged just 23.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 12.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Great for most humans. Bad for Anthony Davis.

While the Wolves did win all four games, they’d like to get better play from their big man, Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns doesn’t always play great against his fellow Kentucky big men. Towns averaged just 14 points and 11.8 rebounds against the Pelicans last season despite shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 90 percent from the 3-point line. Be aggressive, big fella!

Ratke’s Prediction:

The Pelicans will compete for a playoff spot because they have Davis and that’s enough for 30 wins. But I have a lot of questions with the depth of this roster. If a big were to get hurt, are we comfortable depending on Jahlil Okafor? We know the answer to that question.

The Rondo to Payton drop off is going to be a big one. Remember, the Suns didn’t want to keep Payton. Look at this roster page and tell me who the point guard is. That's not a great sign.

No playoffs for the Pellies, which is a shame. The roster configuration is one issue, but the Western Conference is going to look like a scene out of Mad Max next season.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

A player like Anthony Davis is rare. Can the Pelicans take advantage?

So When Can I See Them?

The Pellies visit Minnesota on Dec. 31 and Feb. 8. The Wolves will visit New Orleans on Nov. 14 and Jan. 12.