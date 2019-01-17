Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Spurs

The Game

Another weekend at home for the Wolves.

This is the first of a two-game homestand for the Wolves. They also play the Suns on Sunday at 6 p.m.

This is a matchup with playoff implications for both teams.

The Wolves are 21-23, three games back from the eighth seed. Minnesota is coming off a nasty loss to the 76ers on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Spurs are 26-20, sixth in the West. San Antonio is coming off a win over the Mavericks on Wednesday, but the Spurs had lost three of the previous four games.

This is the fourth and final matchup between the two teams. The Spurs lead the season series 2-1 so far.

If you are on the fence of attending the game, well, do I have some news for you. It’s Crunch’s birthday. We don’t know how old he his, but his birthday party is always a great time.

Gifts aren’t required, but do you really want to be the person who doesn't have one? Awkward . . .

What: Wolves vs. Spurs

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North, ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets

Thin On The Wing

The Wolves will be without Rob Covington (knee) and Tyus Jones (ankle). What does this mean for the rotation?

It means we’ll continue to see Josh Okogie in the starting lineup for Covington. In two starts last weekend, Okogie scored 15 and 17 points, respectively. He’s been a pleasant surprise for the Wolves.

Sometimes when I'm having a bad day, I just watch Josh Okogie defensive highlights. pic.twitter.com/61LkFnSbZI — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 14, 2019

Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders has some options with the second unit. The most likely scenario will be having Jerryd Bayless take Tyus Jones’ minutes, but we could also see Saunders mess around with a Rose-led second unit that also features more playing time for Luol Deng.

Deng has gotten playing time in each of the last two games and seems to be a player that fits well with whatever the Wolves are trying to do.

An Efficient Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay has been incredibly solid for the Spurs in his age 32 season. In 36 games (33 starts), Gay is averaging 13.6 points (+2.1 from last season), 6.5 rebounds (+1.4) and 2.4 assists (+1.1).

The most impressive stat, though, is his efficiency. Gay is shooting career-highs of 51.2 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from the 3-point line.

You could make the case that Gay was once overrated in the NBA. But it’s probably fair to say that at this point in his career, he’s underrated. And he’s been integral to San Antonio’s success.

After missing five games with a wrist injury, Gay returned on Wednesday night and finished with 14 points in 22 minutes, shooting 6-for-11 from the field.

Back like he never left @RudyGay: 14 PTS | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/QKxB1ddXeH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 17, 2019

Injury Report:

Wolves: Covington (knee) and Jones (ankle) are out.

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (knee) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Okogie, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Spurs: PG – Forbes, SG – DeRozan, SF – White, PF – Gay, C - Aldridge