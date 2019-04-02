Scouting Report | Wolves at Mavericks

The Game

The Wolves play in their second-to-last road game on Wednesday night against the Mavericks in Dallas.

Both of these teams are out of playoff contention, so there’s not a lot to play for as far as standings are concerned.

But these teams are still playing to win as proven by last Friday’s Timberwolves’ win over the Warriors and the Mavericks’ win over the 76ers on Monday.

The Timberwolves go into the game with a 34-43 record, 11th in the West.

The Mavericks are three games behind, sitting at 31-46, 14th in the West.

What: Wolves at Mavericks

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

towns-mavericks.jpg

Credit: Getty Images

Getting Back On Track

After a hot start after the All-Star break, Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled a bit as of late. In his last four games, Towns is averaging 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Great numbers for nearly every player in the league, but he hasn’t been the most efficient, shooting just 34.7 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from the 3-point line.

These slumps happen, especially for guys who are the focal point of their team’s offense.

We’ll see if Towns can turn it around against Dwight Powell – a long and athletic center. Recent history tells us he will.

In two games against the Mavericks this season, Towns is averaging 30.5 points per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from the 3-point line.

dirk-kg.jpg

Dirk’s Last Stand?

Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t formally announced that this season will be his last season, but it’s certainly the expectation. What a career it’s been for the 40-year old big man who’s spent 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Mavericks. Playing 20 seasons for one team is probably something we’ll never see again.

Wolves fans have seen his early battles against Kevin Garnett, later to Kevin Love and now we’re in the twilight of Nowitzki’s career.

Nowitzki has played in 67 career games against the Wolves and has averaged 20 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line.

If this is Nowitzki’s last game against the Wolves, well, that makes us a little bit sad here at Timberwolves.com.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee), Luol Deng (Achilles), Taj Gibson (calf), Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) are out.

Mavericks: Luka Doncic (thigh) is questionable. J.J. Barea (Achilles), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Jones, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Mavericks: PG – Brunson, SG – Lee, SF – Jackson, PF – Nowitzki, C - Powell