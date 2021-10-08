NBA GMs Believe Edwards Likely To Have Breakout Season

If his first preseason game was any indication, one of the Association’s most exciting young prospects, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, is poised to have another great season.

Judging from NBA.com’s 20th annual General Manager survey, the League’s decision makers seem to think the same.

Edwards was selected as the second-most likely candidate to have a breakout season in 2021-22 by League front office leaders.

No. 1 captured 13% of the GM vote, just behind Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. who received 17% of the vote.

Edwards also landed third amongst voting for the NBA’s most athletic player, behind New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2020 No. 1 Draft selection continue to turn heads and gain praise, most recently from Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, who believes Edwards’ abilities on the defensive end are shining as much as his offensive game.