NBA Foundation Selects Twin Cities Organizations Summit Academy OIC and The Sanneh Foundation as Grant Recipients

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today the NBA Foundation awarded local organizations Summit Academy OIC and The Sanneh Foundation with grants to support their outstanding work elevating Black communities through employment and career development.



The grants are part of the NBA Foundation’s third grant round totaling more than $6 million to 22 organizations. To-date $11 million has been awarded to 40 national and local nonprofits, inclusive of those announced today, throughout the 30 NBA team markets.

“Summit Academy OIC and The Sanneh Foundation are two exemplary local organizations that are providing valuable resources and programming for our community,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “Through the established NBA Foundation, we are thrilled to leverage our organization’s platform and the collective support of all 30 NBA teams to champion the incredible work they’re leading to advance employment and education equity.”

“We appreciate the NBA Foundation’s recognition and support of our years of work bringing African Americans into the middle class in the Twin Cities. Our graduates in the construction, IT, and medical sectors are at the top of their game and in-demand. With these funds, we’ll be able train more individuals and move their families out of poverty into the middle class,” said Summit Academy OIC President and CEO Louis King II.

"As a retired professional athlete, I am proud to partner with the NBA Foundation as they prioritize, and follow through on their pledge to support communities of color and Black leaders. The NBA is leading by example with major investments in community-based organizations like The Sanneh Foundation, and we are excited about a meaningful partnership in support of Black students, youth workers, and future teachers that reduces disparities in learning and education,” said The Sanneh Foundation Founder and CEO Tony Sanneh.

Summit Academy OIC is an accredited vocational school located in North Minneapolis with a 50-year history of working in the community. The school offers 20-week programs in Information Technology (IT), Construction and Medical Administrative Assistant, and a 10-week GED program. The organization is a regional leader in workforce development educational services, initiatives and policy innovation focused on achieving equity in employment.

The Sanneh Foundation serves the holistic youth development needs of the diverse Twin Cities, focusing its efforts on low-income urban and immigrant youth populations. The foundation promotes educational attainment through in-school and after-school support, improves lives by providing programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development, and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being.

Created in August 2020 to reduce the persistent racial wealth gap, the NBA Foundation is the league’s first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth.

The NBA Foundation collaborates with all 30 teams, their affiliated charitable organizations, and the NBPA to support national and local organizations. Over the next 10 years, the 30 NBA team governors will collectively contribute $30 million annually in funding and will work strategically to develop additional funding sources.

For a full list of third round grant recipients click here.