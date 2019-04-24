NBA Announces Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft
NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 – The National Basketball Association announced that 233 players -- 175 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 58 international players -- have filed as early entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.
Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 10. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, underclassmen who have entered the 2019 Draft must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29.
Following is the list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who have applied for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft:
