Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Host Memorial Blood Centers Drive At Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers (MBC), announced the organization hosted more than 100 blood donors today. The need for blood donors is at an all-time high due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our continued commitment to the community, we encourage Minnesotans to consider being a blood donor,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “This is another opportunity for eligible individuals to give back as we come out of the pandemic. The need for all blood types is at an all-time high and we are proud to play our part in bringing our communities together to make an impact.”

Compounded by the recent surge in elective surgeries that were postponed during the pandemic, the increased need and significant decrease in donations have created a chronic gap in blood donations locally and nationally.

“There’s a nationwide shortage – a blood emergency,” said Memorial Blood Centers Senior Executive Director Kathy Geist. “We currently have only a 3-day supply of blood to offer to more than 30 local hospitals. The long-term impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve had a year of virtually no high school or college first-time donors, and 41% fewer donors between the ages of 17-24.”

Timberwolves and Lynx fans poured in to support the need for blood and filled today’s drive in a few hours. Today’s donors received an MBC t-shirt, Wolves and Lynx items, and a voucher for two Timberwolves tickets for the 2021-22 home opener.

The need for blood donors continues at surrounding MBC donor centers. Interested donors can find out if they’re eligible (see donor eligibility guidelines) or schedule an appointment at a nearby donor center.