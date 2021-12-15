Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx to Honor the Legacy of Tom Hanneman

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced plans to honor the legacy of former Timberwolves and Bally Sports North broadcaster Tom Hanneman, who passed away in December of 2020. These plans include the unveiling of the “Timberwolves & Lynx Tom Hanneman Media Room” at Target Center and a video tribute at halftime of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Tom Hanneman meant so much to our organization, Bally Sports North, and the community,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We are humbled to share that the media room inside of Target Center will forever be called the 'Tom Hanneman Media Room,' carrying on his legacy in a space where many memories of Tom will live on. He will always be a part of the Timberwolves and Lynx family."

“We would like to thank the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx for honoring Tom’s memory with the naming of the Tom Hanneman Media Room,” said the Hanneman Family. “Tom meant the world to our family and the Timberwolves and Lynx organization always held a special place in his heart.”

One of the most versatile and familiar voices in Minnesota sports broadcasting, Hanneman’s career spanned over five decades.

In 1989, after 16 years at WCCO-TV, Hanneman joined the Timberwolves as their first TV and Radio host and reporter, working alongside Kevin Harlan. The two would call games for the next nine years. Hanneman ultimately became the Wolves television play-by-play voice, working with analysts Trent Tucker, Mychal Thompson and Jim Petersen. He also served as the Lynx TV play-by-play voice for multiple seasons.

Hanneman’s talents were recognized on a national level, as well. He worked five seasons as the host of NBA Radio, anchoring the league’s international network that featured All-Star weekend, the NBA game of the week, the NBA Playoffs including the Finals and the NBA Draft. He also hosted a weekly basketball show for the BBC in London, in addition to weekly NBA programs in Australia and New Zealand.

After 23 years with the Timberwolves, he moved to Fox Sports North, where he served as the host for the Timberwolves, Wild, Twins, and Gopher hockey pre-and-post game shows, along with Hockey Day Minnesota.

Hanneman was a nine-time Emmy award winner, including the 2020 Silver Circle award and was awarded the Ray Scott Award for excellence in sports broadcasting.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, three children Adam, Courtney, and Kyle and his beautiful grandchildren.