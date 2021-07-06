Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Hire Suzanne Spellacy As General Counsel

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced the hire of Suzanne Spellacy as the organization’s new General Counsel.

In her role, Spellacy will oversee areas related to and involving risk management, employment law, contract negotiations, dispute resolution, and league rules and regulations. Spellacy will also play a pivotal role in the planned transition of ownership over the next two and a half years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suzanne to the Pack,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “She brings a wealth of legal expertise and institutional knowledge to our organization during a very exciting time.”

Spellacy’s career includes 19 years at Taylor Corporation where her responsibilities included providing legal advice to the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises. Prior to joining Taylor Corporation, she was a shareholder with Twin Cities law firm Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. Most recently, she served as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Jack Link’s. There she helped implement many new procedures including leading the development of their comprehensive approach to legal issues caused by COVID-19.

Spellacy received her B.A. from the College of St. Benedict and her law degree from the University of Minnesota. She serves as an outside director for Nuvera Communications, Inc. and on the board of the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.