Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Announce Official Partnership with Global Blockchain Provider Socios.com

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced an official partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com first entered the NBA this summer, however, the Lynx will be the blockchain provider’s first official WNBA partner.

As an official team partner beginning with the Timberwolves 2021-22 season and the Lynx 2022 season, Socios.com will have a digital presence and TV-visible signage, permanent basketpad inclusion, and custom fan polls presented by Socios.com, such as warm up music playlists and unique gameday giveaways across all social channels.

“This partnership is about the future and exploring and advancing fan engagement in innovative ways,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “The fan token potential in the NBA and WNBA is exciting and introduces a new level of unique team access to our fans.”

“We’re really pleased to welcome the Timberwolves and Lynx to Socios.com,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz. “We’re undergoing an extraordinary period of growth in the U.S. and we look forward to helping fans of the Timberwolves and Lynx enjoy a closer connection to the teams they love. It’s also a privilege to announce the Lynx as our first WNBA partner.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx join a 50+ network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster including European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket. The 76ers and the Boston Celtics were the first NBA franchises to partner with Socios.com.