Minnesota Timberwolves To Host Free Open Scrimmage At Summer League Jam Session

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the organization will host the Summer League Jam Session and the team’s first open scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Target Center.

Season ticket holders and general public will have the opportunity to watch rookie standout Jaden McDaniels and select Timberwolves players in action as they prepare for Summer League in Las Vegas.

All fans in attendance will receive two tickets for an October home game during the 2021-22 season compliments of new Timberwolves and Lynx limited partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Wolves Assistant Coach Joseph Blair will be coaching this year’s Summer League. Blair was recently named to Head Coach Chris Finch’s front bench coaching staff after spending the past season with the Timberwolves as an assistant coach. Also in attendance will be All-Rookie First Team selection and Rookie of the Year Finalist Anthony Edwards.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome back our fans downtown to Target Center for our Summer League Jam Session and open scrimmage,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Our fans presence has been greatly missed – this event will be a celebration of bringing together fans, watching our young core and being entertained in true Timberwolves fashion.”

“Summer League is an important window of development for our young talent and how they impact our core of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “We’re looking forward to bringing together our loyal Timberwolves fans after an unconventional season apart and providing them with a glimpse of this special time in our off-season as we prepare for the 2021-22 season.”

The inaugural Summer League Jam Session showcases a “fan fest” atmosphere and includes:

Opportunity to hear from Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch

Autograph session with Wolves alumni Doug West and Anthony Peeler

Photo opportunity with Timberwolves mascot Crunch

Fully contactless experience through the Timberwolves app from ticketing to ordering food and beverage to purchasing team merchandise

Summer League Jam Session will be the first time since March 2020 that Target Center will welcome fans at full capacity.

Summer League Jam Session is a ticketed free event. Get tickets at Timberwolves.com/summer.

Further information on media credentialing for this event will be released at a later date.