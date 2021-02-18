Minnesota Timberwolves & FOX Sports North Team Up to Host Annual Broadcast Auction on Feb. 19

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and FOX Sports North are partnering to host the eighth annual broadcast auction benefiting the Fastbreak Foundation, which provides valuable support to our nonprofit partners. Tomorrow, Feb. 19, fans will have the opportunity to bid on Timberwolves North Star game-worn or game-issued City Edition Jerseys and “buy now” packages throughout the Wolves vs. Toronto Raptors telecast on FOX Sports North.

Throughout the evening, FOX Sports North will highlight the work in the community done by the Fastbreak Foundation. The segments include highlights of some of the Foundation’s nonprofit partners and the Pack Gives Back platform.

Bidding begins 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 19 and will close at the conclusion of the Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors game. To bid/purchase and view updates on items throughout the day, fans are encouraged to visit www.timberwolves.com/auction and throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Items up for auction include:

Signed Game-Worn Timberwolves City Edition Jerseys: Viewers can bid on a chance to own the unique game-worn or game-issued North Star City Edition Jerseys from the Feb. 19 game vs. the Toronto Raptors. Jerseys will be signed by the respective player(s).

Reggie LeFlore Original City Edition Painting: This one-of-a-kind Karl-Anthony Towns art was painted by Minneapolis artist Reggie LeFlore, inspired by the North Star City Edition uniform, and was used as the foundation for the City Edition Artist Collection apparel. This original work is 24” x 36” and signed by the artist.

Timberwolves City Edition Autographed Print: The limited-edition serigraph print inspired by the Minnesota Timberwolves North Star City Edition uniform features autographs from Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The framed print is 18” x 24” and created by the artist Fitz.

Authentic Autographed City Edition Jerseys: The Timberwolves North Star City Edition Jerseys will only be worn until the end of the 2020-21 NBA season. Viewers have the chance to score an authentic City Edition Jersey autographed by their choice of any current Timberwolves player. The package also includes two 100-level tickets to the 2021-22 Timberwolves season.

Timberwolves Mystery Box: Each box up for auction includes an item autographed by a current player, two 100-level tickets to the 2021-22 Timberwolves season and a Timberwolves promotional item. Autographed items could include photos, mini balls, shoes, jerseys, and basketballs.