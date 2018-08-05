Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation and U.S. Bank Unveil Refurbished Courts in Hastings

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation, in partnership with U.S. Bank and Rebuilding Together Twin Cities, recently unveiled newly refurbished outdoor basketball courts in Hastings, MN at Pioneer Park. Timberwolves forward Keita Bates-Diop was on-hand to break-in the new courts, alongside Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks, U.S. Bank Vice President of Twin Cities Community Relations Kenna Poppler and Timberwolves & Lynx Vice President of Basketball Development John Thomas. Photos from the event can be downloaded here.



“We’re honored to be here today and to have the opportunity to unveil this NBA-style court to the Hastings community,” said Thomas. “Growing the game of basketball is one of the main pillars of our Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation, and we hope this court will be a place that the next generation of basketball players can get outside in the summer and hone their skills with their friends.”



The Timberwolves “Our Courts. Our Future.” program presented by U.S. Bank aims to help neighborhoods take their love of basketball outdoors and to serve as a reminder of how important outdoor courts are for young basketball players. Following a ribbon cutting, Bates-Diop spent time on the court with local area youth.



Pioneer Park is centrally located within Hastings and is one of the more accessible parks to the public. The courts are the most popular outdoor courts in the city and are used primarily by middle school and high school students after school, and by adults in the evenings.



“We believe in the power of play, which is part of our Community Possible giving and engagement platform, to connect and enrich our communities,” said Poppler. “We are excited to partner with the Timberwolves and the community to provide kids the opportunity to learn, grow and make lasting memories on this revitalized court.”



The court refurbishment program has also been to Hibbing this year and will next stop in St. Cloud and St. Paul. Winning courts were decided through online voting by more than 158,000 votes from fans and community members. Read more about the program and see the winning courts here: www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts.



