Minnesota Timberwolves To Celebrate Prairie Island Indian Community Tonight With Native American Heritage Night

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will host Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community, at tonight’s game versus the Denver Nuggets. The annual Native American Heritage Night celebrates the rich heritage, traditions and culture of the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Bdewakantunwan Dakota Tribal Nation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the evening will showcase Prairie Island Indian Community performances from prior Native American Heritage Nights, including the Flag Song and drum and dance troupe, on the video board.

New this year, the Timberwolves and the Prairie Island Community teamed up to create a four-part educational content series that highlights how the Prairie Island Indian Community is proud of its heritage, preserves its traditions, protects its land and development, and keeps the spirit alive for the next seven generations. The video series will be featured on all Timberwolves, Prairie Island and Treasure Island Resort & Casino digital and social media platforms, with the first video premiering today. The three remaining videos will be published in the coming weeks. Brief descriptions of each of the four videos are below.

Episode 1 | Proud of our Heritage (He Mni Can): The Prairie Island Community’s Tribal historic preservations office works tirelessly to protect and preserve places of cultural significance that are important to the Bdewakantunwan Dakota Tribal Nation. The He Mni Can restoration project in Red Wing is one example of the work that is vital to restoring and protecting the heritage of the Prairie Island Indian Community Dakota oyate (people). Watch here.



Episode 2 | Preserving our Traditions (Buffalo Project): Located on 187 acres along the Vermillion river, the Prairie Island Edwin Buck Jr. Memorial Buffalo Project supports the Bdewakantunwan Dakota Tribal culture, spirituality and protects its food sovereignty by providing families with highly nutritional meat. Today, the community takes great pride in their Tatanka Oyate relatives and looks forward to the continued growth and prosperity of the buffalo herd.

Episode 3 | Those Who Were Born of the Waters (Mdewakanton Project): The Prairie Island Indian Community Land and Environment department serves to protect the air, water and earth of Prairie Island and its neighboring communities. The Bdewakantunwan Dakota Tribal Nation are those who were born of the waters and have lived on the land for countless generations.

Episode 4 | Prairie Island Government Relations: The Prairie Island lobbyist team builds and maintains relationships with State and Federal lawmakers, legislators and other stakeholders to protect and preserve Tribal sovereignty. Telling the Prairie Island Indian Community story through government relations is a critical piece to ensuring its voice is heard and the spirit of those past and present is kept alive for the next seven generations to come.



Historically observed during the month of November, Native American Heritage Night celebrations were moved due to COVID-19.

