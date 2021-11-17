Minnesota Timberwolves to Celebrate the Prairie Island Indian Community During Native American Heritage Night on Nov. 18th

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will host Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Thursday, Nov. 18th when the Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs.

The annual Native American Heritage Night celebrates the rich heritage, traditions and culture of the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Bdewakantunwan Dakota Tribal Nation. The Timberwolves and Treasure Island Resort & Casino introduced a new cultural inclusion platform at the start of the season focused on year-round activations and Native American heritage education, some of which will debut at Thursday’s game. The new initiatives include:

“Minnesota Strong” PSA: New anti-bullying PSA presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community promotes message of cultural inclusion with appearances from Timberwolves and Lynx players and coaches, alumni and current members of the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council.

Prairie Island Indian Community Member DJ: Austin Owen will DJ alongside Timberwolves DJ Mad Mardigan for the evening.

Flag Song: Members of the Prairie Island Indian Community will perform their Flag Song pregame along with singers and dancers performing at half-time.

Prairie Island Indian Community Historical Display: Fans can check-out the historical display located at the atrium concourse and read about the Prairie Island Indian Community’s history in Minnesota.

Native American Heritage Night T-shirts: Action Pack will toss out Native American Heritage Night-themed t-shirts throughout the night.

Fhima’s Test Kitchen Native American Dish: From Chef Sean Sherman, Fhima’s Test Kitchen, located at Section 126, will serve a Roast Turkey with Berry-Mint Sauce and Black Walnuts.

“We thank our longtime partner for continuing to bring visibility to the rich traditions and heritage of our people,” said Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Shelley Buck. “We proudly support the Timberwolves and Lynx as together we stand up for our community and commit to furthering education around the importance of diversity and inclusion.”

"Treasure Island Resort & Casino has been a proud partner of ours for over twenty years. We are honored to work with them in our mutual commitment to education, inclusion, and advancement,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Native American Heritage Night is a special night for our fans and community, especially as we broaden its reach through expanded programming and initiatives.”

Native American Heritage Month is celebrated annually during the month of November. Native American Heritage Day is a civil holiday observed the day after Thanksgiving.

In October, the Timberwolves and Treasure Island Resort & Casino unveiled a refurbished outdoor court for the Prairie Island Indian Community in Welch, Minnesota. Wolves alum Quincy Lewis and Lynx guard Rachel Banham helped break-in the new court.