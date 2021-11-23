Minnesota Timberwolves & Bally Sports North Team Up to Host Annual Broadcast Auction on Wednesday, Dec. 1

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Bally Sports North are partnering to host the ninth annual broadcast auction benefiting the Fastbreak Foundation, which provides valuable support to its nonprofit partners. On Wednesday, Dec. 1st, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a Timberwolves team trip, Timberwolves game-worn or game-issued 2021-22 City Edition jerseys and more, along with “Buy Now” packages including the popular Mystery Boxes throughout the Wolves vs. Washington Wizards telecast on Bally Sports North.

Throughout the evening, Bally Sports North will highlight the work in the community done by the Fastbreak Foundation. The segments include highlights of some of the Foundation’s nonprofit partners and the Pack Gives Back platform.

Bidding begins at 9:00 a.m. CST on Dec. 1 and will close at the conclusion of the Timberwolves vs. Wizards game. To bid/purchase and view updates on items throughout the day, fans are encouraged to visit http://www.timberwolves.com/auction and throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips shortly after 6:00 p.m. CST.

Items up for auction include:

Timberwolves Team Trip: Viewers will have the opportunity to bid on a special fan experience to join the team on its Feb. 27th-28th road trip to Cleveland. The trip will start off on Feb. 27th, as the winning bidder and one guest receive round-trip flight accommodations on the team charter. The package includes luxury lodging at the team hotel and tickets to the Wolves at Cavaliers game on Feb. 28th. Starting bid: $1,500

Signed Game-Worn or Game-Issued Timberwolves 2021-22 City Edition Jerseys: Viewers can bid on a chance to own the unique game-worn or game-issued ‘Remix the Game’ City Edition Jerseys from the Dec. 10th game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerseys will be signed by the respective player(s) and mailed at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Starting bids: $400

Ultimate Fan Experience #1: This experience for four includes Lexus courtside seats, dinner in the Lexus courtside club, access to pregame warms ups, and a tour of the TV production truck with a meet and-greet with Bally Sports North announcers Dave Benz and Jim Petersen. Starting bid: $1,500

Ultimate Fan Experience #2: This experience for four includes TCL Theater Box with dinner and drinks provided, access to pregame warms ups, and a tour of the TV production truck with a meet and-greet with Bally Sports North announcers Dave Benz and Jim Petersen. Starting bid: $1,500

Timberwolves Autographed City Edition Guitar: This one of a kind 2021-22 City Edition guitar will be signed by the entire Timberwolves roster. Starting bid: $500

‘Buy Now’ items include:

Authentic Autographed 2021-22 City Edition Jerseys: The ‘Remix the Game’ City Edition jerseys will only be worn until the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Viewers have the chance to score an authentic City Edition jersey autographed by your choice of any current Timberwolves player. The package also includes two 100-level tickets. Jerseys will be mailed at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Price: $399 (70 City Edition jerseys available)

Anthony Edwards Autographed Print: The dunk seen and heard around the world. Viewers have the chance to purchase a framed autographed poster of Ant’s epic dunk on February 19, 2020 against the Toronto Raptors. The package also includes two 100-level tickets. Price: $299 (20 prints available)

Timberwolves Mystery Box: Each box up for auction includes an item autographed by a current player, two 100-level tickets, and a Timberwolves giveaway item. Autographed items could include photos, mini balls, and basketballs. Price: $99 (200 boxes available)

About Pack Gives Back

Pack Gives Back is the social responsibility platform for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, T-Wolves Gaming, and Iowa Wolves. The platform encompasses all the franchises’ efforts surrounding social and community impact inclusive of the organization’s employees, partners, players, and the Fastbreak Foundation. Pack Gives Back initiatives center around education, inclusion and wellness and support its communities 365 days a year with the crossover of NBA, WNBA, NBA2K League, and G-League seasons.