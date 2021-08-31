Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced additions to the coaching staff, including Joe Boylan (Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development), Nate Bubes (Quality Control Coach), Chris Hines (Player Development Associate), Ashlee McGee (Video/Player Development Associate), Alex Stepheson (Video/Player Development Associate), Elston Turner (Assistant Coach) and Addison Walters (Video Associate).

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe, Nate, Ashlee, Alex and Elston into the Timberwolves organization, as well as advance Chris and Addison to these new opportunities,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “The experience and skill set each one brings to the staff will emphasize the steps we are taking to reach our goals for our players and program as a whole. Each is talented in their field and are passionate in assisting Coach Finch in executing the vision for the Timberwolves going forward.”

“Starting with the coaching staff announcement earlier this summer, we have put an emphasis on staff development and rewarding the hard work and dedication our staff make to the organization,” said Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch. “We are now excited to support Chris and Addison in their new roles as they transition from the Iowa Wolves to Minnesota, as well as Ashlee as she takes her experience with the Lynx and applies it to the Timberwolves. I look forward to working with Elston as he joins our coaching staff, as well as Joe, Nate and Alex as they all contribute to shaping our players and supporting the goals we have laid out for the organization.”

Boylan joins the Timberwolves after spending three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, serving as their director of player development for two of those seasons. Prior to joining the Pelicans, he served as a player development coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as the associate head coach of their then G League affiliate, the Iowa Energy. Before joining the Grizzlies organization, Boylan was an assistant coach for the Grand Rapids Drive in the G League during the 2014-15 season. He also spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors from 2011-14, serving first as the video coordinator, then as video coordinator/player development and finally as assistant coach/player development. Boylan also spent time with the Boston Celtics and the G League’s Maine Red Claws.

Bubes comes to the Timberwolves by way of the Pelicans, where he served as the assistant video coordinator starting in 2019. Prior to his time with New Orleans, he was the coordinator of strategy and analytics for Brigham Young University men’s basketball program. Bubes had his start in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers when he served as the team’s video intern in 2018. A graduate of Boston College, Bubes served as the men’s basketball graduate assistant from 2016-2018 after being the program’s student manager from 2012-2016.

Hines has been elevated into his new role after serving as an assistant head coach for the Timberwolves G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves since 2019. Prior to joining the Timberwolves organization, he spent three seasons with the Guangdong Southern Tigers (China) as an assistant coach and director of player development. He also served as the director of basketball operations and player development for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers beginning in 2015. Hines played briefly for the Iowa Energy during the 2014-15 season and played one season collegiately at Drake University after graduating from the University of Utah in 2012.

McGee joins the Timberwolves after spending two seasons as the Minnesota Lynx video coordinator. She will serve a dual role where she will continue working for the Lynx during the WNBA season and join the Timberwolves during the NBA season. Prior to her time with the Lynx, McGee served as an advance scout for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018. She also served as an assistant women’s basketball coach for both James Madison University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Prior to her time in Milwaukee, McGee served as both a graduate assistant and an assistant coach at Tennessee State University. A graduate of Austin Peay State University and member of the women’s basketball program, she led the Governors to back-to-back appearances in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Stepheson joins the Timberwolves after a 10-year professional playing career that included stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Grizzlies and overseas with Panionios (Greece) and Guangzhou Long Lions of the CBA. In 2015, he was acquired by the Iowa Energy and went on to earn All-NBA D-League First Team honors. Stepheson played collegiately for the University of North Carolina before transferring to USC.

Turner comes to Minnesota with more than two decades of NBA coaching experience, including his last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets as well as a prior four-year stint with the organization from 2007-11. Turner’s coaching career includes stops in Sacramento, Memphis and Portland. The Tennessee native was selected 43rd overall in the 1981 NBA Draft and appeared in over 500 games across eight seasons. Turner played professionally for Dallas, Denver and Chicago throughout his NBA career. Turner hails from the University of Mississippi, where he led Ole Miss to its first ever NCAA Tournament in his senior year.

Walters joins the Timberwolves after spending one season with the Iowa Wolves as a basketball operations associate. The San Francisco native attended Stetson University and Cal State Bakersfield where she was a member of the women’s basketball program at each. Walters was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week in 2018.