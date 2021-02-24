Minnesota Timberwolves Announce 2020-21 Second Half Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team will begin the second half of the 2020-21 season on the road at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on Thursday, March 11 when they will take on the Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Minnesota will open its home portion of the second half of the regular season at Target Center with its ninth back-to-back of the season starting on Saturday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. CDT versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Minnesota’s second half of the regular season schedule is available for download in a PDF here.

Other highlights of the team’s home slate in the second half include: All-Star Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visit Target Center for the first time on March 24, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets on April 12 and Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 29. The home portion of the second half schedule features two four-game homestands, first from March 22-27 against Oklahoma City, Dallas and Houston and then from April 11-16 against Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami.

The second half schedule features one four-game road trip when the team visits the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento and Utah from April 18-24 as well as two three-game road trips that has the Wolves visiting Los Angeles to take on the Lakers and Phoenix from March 16-19 and then Miami, Orlando and Detroit from May 7-11. The second half of the season road schedule features two sets of opponents played in consecutive games.

The Timberwolves will be featured once on national TV in the second half, bringing the season total to five when the team visits the Clippers on April 18 at 9:00 p.m. CDT.

Minnesota’s 2020-21 second half local television and radio broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. Following are key facts regarding the Wolves’ 2020-21 second half regular season schedule.

Key Facts About the Timberwolves 2020-21 Second Half Schedule

The second half of the season stretches from March 11-May 16 with the Timberwolves playing 36 games in 66 days.

With regular season games being played in the month of May, this marks the first time since the 1998-99 season that the Timberwolves will play regular season games in May.

By day, the first half schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (4 home, 1 away = 5 total), Tuesday (4 away = 4 total), Wednesday (4 home, 2 away = 6 total), Thursday (2 home, 2 away = 4 total), Friday (2 home, 4 away = 6 total), Saturday (4 home, 2 away = 6 total), Sunday (3 home, 2 away = 5 total).

The Wolves will play eight back-to-backs: four home-home, one home-away and three away-away, bringing the team’s season total of back-to-backs to 16. Last year, the Wolves had 13 back-to-back sets.