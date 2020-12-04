Minnesota Timberwolves Announce 2020-21 First Half Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team will begin their 2020-21 regular season at Target Center on Wednesday, December 23 when they will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Minnesota will open its away portion of the first half of the 2020-21 regular season with a three-game road trip starting on Saturday, December 26 at 6:00 p.m. CDT versus the Utah Jazz. This marks the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Wolves will open at home after beginning on the road for the past six seasons.

Other highlights of the team’s home slate include: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers’ lone trip to Target Center on Tuesday, February 21; Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, February 10 and Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, January 23. The home portion of the first half schedule features a four-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs from January 9-10 and the Memphis Grizzlies from January 13-15.

The first half schedule features one five-game road trip when the team visits Cleveland, San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Dallas from February 1-8 as well as one four-game road trip that has the Wolves visiting New York, Milwaukee, Chicago and Washington from February 21-27. The first half of the season road schedule features two sets of opponents played in consecutive games. First, the Timberwolves will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors on January 25 and 27 then will face the Thunder in the team’s second of three back-to-back road games in the first half.

The Timberwolves will be featured four times on national TV in the first half, all on the road, including December 27 at the Lakers on NBATV, January 18 against Atlanta on NBATV, January 25 at Golden State on NBATV and January 27 against the Warriors on ESPN.

Minnesota’s 2020-21 local television and radio broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. Following are key facts regarding the Wolves’ 2020-21 first half regular season schedule.

Key Facts About the Timberwolves 2020-21 First Half Schedule: