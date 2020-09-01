Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Tip Off Pack the Vote Initiative

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today tipped off the Pack the Vote initiative, to provide the Twin Cities and communities across the country nonpartisan voter education, voter resources and assist with digital and in-person voter registration options for the 2020 United States Presidential election.

“As we continue to develop programming to support our community and build a more equitable society, removing barriers and encouraging all to exercise their right to vote is a key component to initiating change,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Our new civic engagement initiative, Pack the Vote, will focus on increasing voter registration, providing voter education and resources, and inspiring civic engagement.”

Through this initiative, the organization will be partnering with three local non-profits to go into various under-resourced communities in the Twin Cities and help residents become registered to vote and complete the 2020 United States Census while following COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, the Timberwolves and Lynx will offer an online portal and text service that allows all eligible residents throughout the country to become registered to vote.

Pack the Vote, in collaboration with When We All Vote, RISE to Vote and I am a voter, today rolled out the following voter resources:

• Voter Registration Portal: An online portal has been created to assist Timberwolves and Lynx fans across the country to register to vote in their respective states, not limited to Minnesota. To access the online portal and register to vote, please click here.

• Pack The Vote Website: The Pack the Vote website provides fans with access to voter education, facts, resources, the 2020 Census and instructions on how to volunteer at polling sites on Election Day via Power the Polls, as well as access to the voter registration portal. To view the Pack the Vote website, please click here.

• Text Service: Fans can text the word “PACK” to 26797 to register to vote, check their registration status and receive reminders leading up to the election.

This initiative follows Casson’s announcement earlier this summer that Election Day 2020 will be an official company holiday to ensure all employees have the day to fulfill their civic duty and that they are able to be engaged in the communities they live in.

While launching the Pack the Vote initiative, the Timberwolves and Lynx also joined forces with a plethora of organizations and non-profits to help spread awareness and resources on the importance of registering to vote and having your voice be heard whether it is through showing up at the polls or mailing in your ballot.

Pack the Vote will evolve into an ongoing annual initiative to help Timberwolves and Lynx fans and the community stay informed about local and national elections, provide educational voter resources, voter support for future elections and encourage civic engagement.

ABOUT PARTNERSHIP WITH WHEN WE ALL VOTE

When We All Vote is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy and through strategic partnerships to reach every American. Through the collaboration with When We All Vote, the Timberwolves and Lynx are able to provide its fans from all over the country a portal to help register to vote no matter which state they live in.

I am a voter.® is a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. Through the partnership with I am a voter.®, the organization is able to provide fans with a text service option to register to vote on their mobile device.

ABOUT PARTNERSHIP WITH RALLY THE VOTE

On Aug. 12 the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced its participation in Rally The Vote. In collaboration with When We All Vote and RISE, the Sacramento Kings relaunched “Rally the Vote,” a 20-team, nonpartisan coalition made up of professional sports franchises across the NBA, NFL, MLB, WNBA and NWSL focused on encouraging fans to get in the game and make their voice heard by registering to vote and participating in elections. The coalition aims to increase the amount of new registrations and ensure all of those who register to vote cast a ballot in November.

ABOUT PARTNERSHIP WITH RISE TO VOTE

On June 25, the Timberwolves and Lynx announced a multi-year partnership with RISE to unite and create programming to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Through the organization’s partnership with RISE, the Timberwolves and Lynx will roll out programming for RISE to Vote, a nonpartisan registration workshop for players and staff that provides education on history of voting, why voting matters and empowers participants to use their platform to amplify that message. To learn more about the Timberwolves and Lynx partnership with RISE, please click here.

ABOUT PARTNERSHIP WITH MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

The Timberwolves and Lynx are partnering with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to provide volunteer opportunities for employees to support various aspects of the upcoming election from mail ballot processing to becoming election judges.