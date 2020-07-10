Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Host American Red Cross Blood Drive Presented by Anheuser-Busch

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today hosted an American Red Cross blood drive, presented by Anheuser-Busch, at Target Center.

“It was uplifting to see our fans, staff and community come together today to safely donate blood and assist those in need through our partnership with the Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch,” said Timberwolves and Lynx COO Ryan Tanke. “Right now is a crucial time for all of us to make our community a better place in any way we can. We are proud to see our fans who showed up to support at Target Center, and the fans who continue to donate to the Red Cross through the Timberwolves mobile app.”

The Timberwolves and Lynx teamed up with the Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch for the #OneTeam initiative to help the millions in need of blood donations. All 250 donor appointment slots were filled for today’s event, which will aid toward saving hundreds of lives. Fans who were unable to participate in the blood drive, but wanted to support the cause were able to pledge a monetary donation through the Timberwolves Mobile App.

To ensure donor safety at Target Center, the Red Cross followed the highest standards of safety and infection control. Upon donation, the Red Cross provided testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which will provide donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus. In addition to the COVID-19 antibody testing, all donors received a Timberwolves and Lynx-themed Anheuser-Busch pint glass and a 50% off one-time coupon to be redeemed at the Timberwolves or Lynx online store.

“In these uncertain times, we are especially grateful for blood drive hosts and site sponsors, like the Timberwolves, Lynx and Anheuser-Busch who continue to help the Red Cross maintain a sufficient blood supply and meet immediate patient needs,” said Bob Bruce, Regional Donor Services Executive, Red Cross of Minnesota. “Thanks to all the fans who came out and rolled up a sleeve to help meet the urgent need for blood donations this summer.”

Timberwolves and Lynx partners, Jack Link’s and Great Lakes Coca-Cola, also supported today’s event and provided Jack Link’s jerky, Minute Maid® orange juice and DASANI® water for donors and volunteers.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH #ONETEAM INITIATIVE

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



As part of a $5 million donation to the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch alongside its sports partners will identify available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers. Anheuser Busch tour centers in Merrimack, NH, and St. Louis, MO, will also be made available to the Red Cross.

ABOUT BLOOD DONATION

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.