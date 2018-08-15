Minnesota Timberwolves Affiliate Team to Join NBA 2K League Beginning with the 2019 Season

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The NBA 2K League announced the addition of a Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate team, which will compete beginning with the 2019 season. Minnesota joins the affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in signing on for the league’s second season, bringing the total number of teams to 21.

“After watching the success of the NBA 2K League's inaugural season, we're excited to get on board and engage the avid esports audience in Minnesota and Timberwolves fans around the world," said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. "We are always looking for ways to expand our organization's footprint, and the addition of an esports team to our Timberwolves, Lynx and Iowa Wolves family allows us this opportunity."

“Welcoming these four world-class organizations and their passionate fanbases to the NBA 2K League is an exciting moment not only for the league, but for the entire 2K community,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “From their innovative spirit to their global reach, we know each of these teams will be a tremendous addition, and we are thrilled that this growth offers the opportunity for new players, coaches and support staff to join the league.”

The team’s name and logo will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

