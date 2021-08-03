Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Taurean Prince, A 2022 Second Round Pick And Cash Considerations From Cleveland

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has acquired Taurean (TORE-ee-in) Prince, a 2022 Second Round Pick and cash considerations from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Ricky Rubio.

Prince, 27, has appeared in 301 regular season games (210 starts) in six NBA seasons with Atlanta, Brooklyn and Cleveland averaging 11.3 points on 41.1% shooting and 4.2 rebounds. The 6-7 forward played in 29 games with the Cavaliers and 12 games with the Nets last season, averaging a total of 9.5 points on 40.1% shooting, including 40.0% from deep and 3.5 rebounds per game. He saw his best season come with the Hawks during the 2017-18 season, in which he saw action in all 82 games while averaging a career-best 14.1 points on 42.6% shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The Baylor University product was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the first round (12th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Rubio was acquired by the Timberwolves on November 20, 2020. In 421 total games (384 starts) with the Wolves, Rubio averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists. The 6-3 guard from El Masnou, Spain has played in 10 NBA seasons with Minnesota, Utah and Phoenix.