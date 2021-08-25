Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Patrick Beverley

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangómez.

Beverley, 33, has appeared in 468 regular season games (384 starts) in nine NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 8.8 points on 41.5% shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The 6-1 guard played in 37 games (34 starts) for the Clippers last season, averaging 7.5 points on 42.3% shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His best game in 2020-21 came on Jan. 5 vs. San Antonio when he finished with a season-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep, eight rebounds and a season-high eight assists. Beverley has seen action in 59 career playoff games (48 starts), including 17 games (seven starts) in last season’s playoffs and has averaged 7.9 points on 41.2% shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The University of Arkansas product is a three-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, including being named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2016-17, his final season with the Rockets. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 42nd overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Chicago native spent three seasons overseas in Greece, Russia, and Ukraine. He signed as a free agent with the Rockets ahead of the 2013 season and was traded to the Clippers on June 28, 2017.

Originally acquired by the Timberwolves on July 6, 2019, from the Phoenix Suns, Culver appeared in 97 games (42 starts) with Minnesota, averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Acquired by Minnesota from the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 5, 2020, Hernangómez played in 66 games (20 starts) for the Timberwolves and averaged 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. He holds career averages of 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in six NBA seasons.