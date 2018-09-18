Timberwolves & Lynx Summer Recap

As the summer officially comes to a close, it is essential to reflect on all of the exciting moments our organization has shared together. From the busy Minnesota Timberwolves offseason to the storied Lynx season, it is safe to say this summer was one for the ages.

All-Star Action In Minneapolis

For the first time in league history, the WNBA All-Star Game was hosted on July 28th at Target Center – home of the four-time champion Minnesota Lynx. The game garnered WNBA fans from all over and even collected the most television views ever of any WNBA All-Star Game. The Minnesota Lynx had four players play in the game for the second year in a row. Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles were selected to be a part of Team Parker, and Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus played together on Team Delle Donne. Team Parker pulled away with the win and Moore took home the MVP honors with a stat line of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Lindsay Says Goodbye

On August 13th, Minnesota legend and WNBA superstar Lindsay Whalen announced her WNBA retirement. While it’s never easy to see a legend like Whalen leave the game, it’s amazing to know she gave it her all night in and night out. Over the course of her career, Whalen has collected the most wins in WNBA history, helped lead the Lynx to four championships, is the first player in WNBA history with 5000 points, 2000 assists and 1500 rebounds and remains one of just six players to collect 3000 points, 1000 rebounds and 1000 assists in her career. Although Whalen is retired as a WNBA player, she will continue her basketball legacy as the head coach of the University of Minnesota Women’s Basketball team.

