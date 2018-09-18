Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: November 2017

2017-18 Activations:

GREATNESS IN STOREEvery once in a while, our organization joins forces with others to make greatness happen. In 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and Iowa Wolves announced a long-term partnership with Hy-Vee, which allowed the store to become the teams’ official grocery, pharmacy and floral partner. Although the partnership is still fairly new, the organizations have already created several brand activation initiatives. Here are a few to highlight:

HY-VEE TIP OFFDuring the Timberwolves, Lynx, and Iowa Wolves seasons, Hy-Vee owns the tip off at each home game. Their branding is shown throughout the arena for fans to see as the game is getting started.

WATCH PARTYOn March 30th, the Timberwolves Watch Party presented by Budweiser was hosted at the Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee. Fans gathered to cheer on the Timberwolves as they went head to head with the Dallas Mavericks. Everyone that attended enjoyed a live pregame radio show, exclusive drink specials, and appearances from former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson, Timberwolves mascot Crunch, the Action Pack, and the Timberwolves Dancers.

HY-VEE COOKBOOKIf there’s one thing Hy-Vee is known for, it’s their food. In collaboration with Timberwolves head chef David Fhima, Hy-Vee and the Timberwolves created a cookbook called Game Day Eats. The cookbook consisted of recipes fans could enjoy while watching the home team in action.

EXERCISING YOUR CHARACTEROn April 12th, Hy-Vee hosted the Exercising Your Character event in Des Moines, IA - a free inspirational and motivational exercise session for fourth and fifth graders. During the event, over 10,000 kids got to hear from Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson and enjoy a special appearance from Timberwolves mascot, Crunch.

MOTHER'S DAYAs part of 20 days to tip for the Lynx season, Hy-Vee and City Girl Coffee partnered with the Lynx to create an enter to win promotion for Mother’s Day. Through a Lynx landing page, fans nominated their mother along with a sweet reason she should win. The winning mother won a City Girl Coffee gift box and a Hy-Vee bouquet delivery from Prowl.

