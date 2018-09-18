Shining Together

Since day one, we have had an unwavering commitment to establish partnerships with like-minded organizations focused on elevating their brand, serving their consumers, and creating experiences for all to be a part of. Once we partnered with Xcel Energy, the leading energy provider for Minnesota, we knew both brands would always be in the spotlight.

PRIDE NIGHT

The 2018 Minnesota Lynx Pride Night took place on June 16th and was presented by Xcel Energy. During the night, the Lynx beat the New York Liberty, celebrated diversity and inclusion, and hosted a special Pride Night Celebration at Kieran’s Irish Pub after the game.

WE ARE WOMEN NIGHT

On August 16th, the Lynx hosted We Are Women Night presented by Xcel Energy. The night was an inspiring celebration that commemorated and empowered girls and women as strong figures around the world and in our communities. Before the Lynx took on the Atlanta Dream, fans got to hear from local author Nora McInerny on overcoming life challenges, feminism, and being a strong woman. Nora describes herself as a reluctant grief expert and wrote the critically-acclaimed memoir It’s Okay to Laugh (Crying is Cool Too), hosts the award-winning podcast Terrible, Thanks for Asking and founded the non-profit organization Still Kickin.

Throughout the evening, women were honored in-game for their accomplishments. Jill Paylak and Deb Loch were recognized as Inspiring Women of the Game as owners of the first women-owned brewery in the state of Minnesota, Urban Growler. Captain Chaplain Kelley Lynn Adelsman was recognized as the Homegrown Hero of the Game, for her service in the U.S. Army. Women Venture, a group that looks to help women attain economic self-sufficiency through the creation and growth of profitable and sustainable businesses, received a community gift from the Lynx FastBreak Foundation.

VETERAN FAMILY OF THE GAME

Xcel Energy was proclaimed a Yellow Ribbon Company in September 2017 by Governor Mark Dayton. Xcel Energy partnered with Minnesota Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to strengthen their commitments to veterans of the Armed Forces. They implemented improvements to veteran benefits and bolstered hiring practices. Xcel now employs over 1,000 veterans. Xcel used their Veteran Family of the Game feature to honor their employees and their families at Lynx games this past season.