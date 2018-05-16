MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 11: Andrew Wiggins #22, Karl-Anthony Towns #32, Jeff Teague #0 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 11, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Regular Season Finale Recap

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: May 16, 2018

The 2017-18 season was by far one of the most exciting seasons in our franchise’s history. For 82 regular season games and five postseason games, our team put the world on notice and showed that the new era of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball has finally arrived. Here are a few season highlights:

18 SELLOUTS

All season long, Timberwolves fans showed up and showed out, cheering on the Pack at the biggest games of the season. The energy and excitement at Target Center was unmatched to anything we’ve experienced in recent years. In the 2017-18 season alone, the Timberwolves sold out 18 home games - the most in franchise history.

WIN OR GO HOME

On 4/11, the Timberwolves went head to head in a win or go home game against the Denver Nuggets. With their backs against the ropes, the team rose to the occasion, beat the Nuggets, and secured the 8th seed in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

THE DROUGHT IS OVER

For the first time in 14 years, the Timberwolves fought their way to the NBA Playoffs. During the Playoffs, the team was eliminated in five games by the Houston Rockets.

Partner Since: October 2017

2017-18 Activations:

A TASTE OF GREATNESSOver the years, our organization has worked diligently to break new grounds, establish new territory and elevate our partnerships. Recently, we've tapped into the beverage industry and made Anheuser-Busch the official beer of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This partnership has allowed us to bring forth several activation initiatives, which have created a better experience for our fans and built outstanding brand awareness. Here's how:

IN-ARENA LOCATIONSOn the 100 and 200-level concourses, fans are able to give their Target Center experience a buzz by purchasing a beer in the Budweiser Beer Garden, Bud Light Zone and Goose Island Grab and Go.

TIMBERWOLVES BAR NETWORK The Timberwolves Bar Network presented by Budweiser is a network of team-approved locations that are set up for viewing Timberwolves games. At these locations, special promotions and giveaways are given to fans throughout the game.

BUDWEISER LEGENDARY MOMENT PLATFORMEvery game, there is an opportunity for something legendary to happen and when it does, it is posted to our social media accounts as part of our Budweiser Legendary Moment platform. This season, Andrew Wiggins' buzzer beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Tyus Jones' dunk on LeBron James have been the first legendary moments to gain recognition.

CENTER COURT MUSIC SERIESThe Timberwolves Center Court Music Series presented by Budweiser provides fans with unforgettable halftime entertainment at select premier games. Thus far, the music series has had a star-studded line up consisting of a December performance from Minnesota-bred rapper Prof, and Super Bowl Weekend performances from rappers Lil Jon and G Eazy.

