Regular Season Finale Recap

The 2017-18 season was by far one of the most exciting seasons in our franchise’s history. For 82 regular season games and five postseason games, our team put the world on notice and showed that the new era of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball has finally arrived. Here are a few season highlights:

18 SELLOUTS

All season long, Timberwolves fans showed up and showed out, cheering on the Pack at the biggest games of the season. The energy and excitement at Target Center was unmatched to anything we’ve experienced in recent years. In the 2017-18 season alone, the Timberwolves sold out 18 home games - the most in franchise history.

WIN OR GO HOME

On 4/11, the Timberwolves went head to head in a win or go home game against the Denver Nuggets. With their backs against the ropes, the team rose to the occasion, beat the Nuggets, and secured the 8th seed in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

THE DROUGHT IS OVER

For the first time in 14 years, the Timberwolves fought their way to the NBA Playoffs. During the Playoffs, the team was eliminated in five games by the Houston Rockets.