Pack Profile — Lindsay Milne

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: May 18, 2018

Lindsay Milne, Vice President of Marketing, spearheads all advertising and marketing efforts for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. Her track-record for the organization is extensive and consists of several initiatives that have allowed both team’s to reach new heights on the business side. Lindsay currently oversees Marketing, Creative, Digital Content and LP&E. In a brief interview, we discussed the Timberwolves “New Era” campaign and the efforts it took to bring the campaign elements to life.

From a marketing perspective, what successes do you point to from the past year? Why do you think the New Era and All Eyes North campaigns were so successful?

Both our New Era and All Eyes North campaigns have been recognized on a national stage which speaks volumes of the work we’re producing. We took a holistic and unified approach to producing and distributing content to support the larger stories of the team and have a team that’s committed to bringing it to life and it paid off. The response to the logo unveil video and the All Eyes North campaign have shown us that the market is ready to join the pack.

How does your team plan to build on this year’s campaign moving into next season? What opportunities do you see for growth?

We’ve been mindful in building our brand with the All Eyes North campaign. We set out to create a narrative that we could turn to regardless of what was happening on the court, that would speak to the trajectory of the organization and we were purposeful in building it in a way that could be used by anyone, regardless of your affiliation with the team. The evolution of that story, building on that campaign, is super exciting for us – we’ve only just scratched the surface of this and as we invest more in our game night and digital space, the expectation can be for an enhanced fan experience at every touch point.

What were the most successful partnership activations? Where do you see the biggest need for collaboration in future seasons?

The progress we’ve made in partnerships activation is huge, we’re seeing activations that not only meet the goals of the partner but also enhance the Timberwolves/Lynx brands and fan experience. The activations with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Fitbit, Jack Link’s, US Bank, Star Tribune and Anheuser-Busch across our game night and digital assets all worked towards enhancing our fan experience, and I’m excited to see the new opportunities we’ll have over the next few years as we continue to invest in those areas on the team side.

With a new Lynx logo, the 20th season, and celebrating a WNBA Championship, how do you tie all of these storylines into a single campaign?

We wanted to tie together all of these items into an overarching campaign that would balance the success of the Lynx with the continued goal to push further. As we introduce the Get Up campaign, we set the stage for a celebration of the past with a fresh approach. It’s a motivational call-to-action and speaks to various audiences and initiatives in different ways – we want the market to know that we’re here, that we’re up for winning, for helping the community, for moving the WNBA forward, for 20 more seasons, and for our next title. It’s the perfect balance of swagger (which we’ve earned) and optimism for what’s ahead.

GREATNESS IN STOREEvery once in a while, our organization joins forces with others to make greatness happen. In 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and Iowa Wolves announced a long-term partnership with Hy-Vee, which allowed the store to become the teams’ official grocery, pharmacy and floral partner. Although the partnership is still fairly new, the organizations have already created several brand activation initiatives. Here are a few to highlight:

HY-VEE TIPDuring the Timberwolves season, Hy-Vee owned the tip off at each home game. Their branding was shown throughout the area for fans to see before the game took place.

WATCH PARTYOn March 30th, the Anheuser Bush Timberwolves Watch Party was hosted at the Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee. Fans gathered to cheer on the Timberwolves as they went head to head with the Dallas Mavericks. Everyone that attended enjoyed a live pregame radio show, exclusive drink specials, and appearances from former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson, Timberwolves mascot Crunch, the Action Pack, and the Timberwolves Dancers.

HY-VEE COOKBOOKIf there’s one thing Hy-Vee is known for, it’s their food. In collaboration with Timberwolves head chef David Fhima, Hy-Vee and the Timberwolves created a cookbook called Game Day Eats. The cookbook consisted of recipes fans could enjoy while watching the home team in action.

EXERCISING YOUR CHARACTEROn April 12th, Hy-Vee hosted the Exercising Your Character event - a free inspirational and motivational exercise session for fourth and fifth graders. During the event, over 10,000 kids got to hear from Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson and enjoy a special appearance from Lynx mascot, Prowl.

MOTHER'S DAYAs part of 20 days to tip for the Lynx season, Hy-Vee and City Girl Coffee partnered with the Lynx to create an enter to win promotion for Mother’s Day. Through a Lynx landing page, people nominated their mother along with a sweet reason she should win. The winning mother won a City Girl Coffee gift box and a Hy-Vee bouquet delivery from Prowl.

