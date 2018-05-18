Pack Profile — Lindsay Milne

Lindsay Milne, Vice President of Marketing, spearheads all advertising and marketing efforts for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. Her track-record for the organization is extensive and consists of several initiatives that have allowed both team’s to reach new heights on the business side. Lindsay currently oversees Marketing, Creative, Digital Content and LP&E. In a brief interview, we discussed the Timberwolves “New Era” campaign and the efforts it took to bring the campaign elements to life.

From a marketing perspective, what successes do you point to from the past year? Why do you think the New Era and All Eyes North campaigns were so successful?

Both our New Era and All Eyes North campaigns have been recognized on a national stage which speaks volumes of the work we’re producing. We took a holistic and unified approach to producing and distributing content to support the larger stories of the team and have a team that’s committed to bringing it to life and it paid off. The response to the logo unveil video and the All Eyes North campaign have shown us that the market is ready to join the pack.

How does your team plan to build on this year’s campaign moving into next season? What opportunities do you see for growth?

We’ve been mindful in building our brand with the All Eyes North campaign. We set out to create a narrative that we could turn to regardless of what was happening on the court, that would speak to the trajectory of the organization and we were purposeful in building it in a way that could be used by anyone, regardless of your affiliation with the team. The evolution of that story, building on that campaign, is super exciting for us – we’ve only just scratched the surface of this and as we invest more in our game night and digital space, the expectation can be for an enhanced fan experience at every touch point.

What were the most successful partnership activations? Where do you see the biggest need for collaboration in future seasons?

The progress we’ve made in partnerships activation is huge, we’re seeing activations that not only meet the goals of the partner but also enhance the Timberwolves/Lynx brands and fan experience. The activations with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Fitbit, Jack Link’s, US Bank, Star Tribune and Anheuser-Busch across our game night and digital assets all worked towards enhancing our fan experience, and I’m excited to see the new opportunities we’ll have over the next few years as we continue to invest in those areas on the team side.

With a new Lynx logo, the 20th season, and celebrating a WNBA Championship, how do you tie all of these storylines into a single campaign?

We wanted to tie together all of these items into an overarching campaign that would balance the success of the Lynx with the continued goal to push further. As we introduce the Get Up campaign, we set the stage for a celebration of the past with a fresh approach. It’s a motivational call-to-action and speaks to various audiences and initiatives in different ways – we want the market to know that we’re here, that we’re up for winning, for helping the community, for moving the WNBA forward, for 20 more seasons, and for our next title. It’s the perfect balance of swagger (which we’ve earned) and optimism for what’s ahead.