Pack Profile - Carley Knox

Carley Knox is entering her 10th season with the Minnesota Lynx and her 15th in the WNBA. In December 2016, she was named the Vice President of Lynx Business Operations and is the primary liaison between the team and the WNBA on league-wide business and marketing initiatives. Knox oversees the day to day business operations of the Lynx, including logistics, business development, budget management, preseason and regular season scheduling, and continues to play a role in the development of both corporate and ticket sales. In a brief interview, Knox chimed in on the Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA All-Star Game, WNBA viewership, and female leadership in business.

Carley Knox Interview

1. Defending champions, a renovated Target Center, a new logo and court, the 20th season, hosting the WNBA All-Star game, it has been an action-packed season. What impact has all of the excitement had on the Lynx business front?

"The Lynx added to our season member base which continues to be the largest in the league. On the partnerships side, new partners came on-board with the addition of Slumberland (presenting sponsor of the Lynx Dream Team) and Diageo (supporter of Pride Weekend). We also finished out third year with the President’s Circle, which is an elite and exclusive club that offers unique, insider access to the Lynx franchise and a way to give back to the community. We added # of members, including UnitedHealthcare CEO, Philip Kaufman."

2. Hosting the WNBA All-Star Game is a great opportunity to show off the facilities and the city to the national audience. How did you work with current partners and engage new partners to bring everything together?

"All of our current partners did a great job of filling Target Center for All-Star Weekend. From the All-Star practice to the game itself, it was great to see the support for not just our players but the league as a whole. Rasmussen College joined us to present the All-Star Practice. Rasmussen has many shared values with the WNBA and their students and our fans are a similar demographic. The school received a great deal of national exposure resulting in the President of Rasmussen College, Dr. Trenda Boyum-Breen, receiving calls from other college presidents from all across the country."

3. Lisa Borders recently reported that WNBA viewership is up 35% compared to last season and sales in the WNBA store are up 50%. What initiatives are contributing to this and from a league standpoint?

"I think there a lot of factors behind this. In local markets, there are community leaders and advocates for the league that are working through partnerships or even on their own, to bring people out to their first WNBA games. Getting people out to a game, getting them to see what the WNBA is about, usually hooks them into becoming fans.

‘Take a Seat, Take a Stand’ was rolled out at the beginning of this season as the WNBA’s women and girls empowerment program. The league has partnered with very prominent, national organizations that are driving the conversation around topics that are important to women, that are central to WNBA players, on and off the court.

And then a big piece has been organic growth. Our brother teams, the Twins, the Vikings, our relationships with the University of Minnesota, have been very supportive of the Lynx. The entire state has really embraced the team. You also have NBA players that are very vocal with their support. Isaiah Thomas wrote a great article in The Players’ Tribune. Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, and Kobe Bryant are all very vocal on social media. Influencers like these have been key to creating that buzz and getting people to tune in."

4. In recent years, there has been an increased emphasis on cultivating female leadership in business. What are the Timberwolves & Lynx doing to support women in the sports industry? How can other companies support these movements?

"It started with the leadership. Our female Vice Presidents, with the support of CEO Ethan Casson, have been driving to diversify the organization through the recruitment of staff. One of the programs we developed is our fellowship program for female college graduates. It is a year-long program where the fellow rotates through eight of our business units to experience the different aspects of the organization. And so far, all of our fellows have found full-time positions within the organization.

We also started a Women in Sports Committee (WISC), a group that includes all of the women at the Timberwolves & Lynx. We focus on networking, professional and personal development, and mentoring throughout the community.

I encourage all companies to support these initiatives, not just regarding women in the workplace, but diversity from all backgrounds. And in many ways, by supporting the Lynx, you are already aligning your values with ours."