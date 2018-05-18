Greatness in Store

Every once in a while, our organization joins forces with others to make greatness happen. In 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and Iowa Wolves announced a long-term partnership with Hy-Vee, which allowed the store to become the teams’ official grocery, pharmacy and floral partner. Although the partnership is still fairly new, the organizations have already created several brand activation initiatives. Here are a few to highlight:

Hy-Vee Tip

During the Timberwolves season, Hy-Vee owned the tip off at each home game. Their branding was shown throughout the area for fans to see before the game took place.

Watch Party

On March 30th, the Anheuser Bush Timberwolves Watch Party was hosted at the Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee. Fans gathered to cheer on the Timberwolves as they went head to head with the Dallas Mavericks. Everyone that attended enjoyed a live pregame radio show, exclusive drink specials, and appearances from former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson, Timberwolves mascot Crunch, the Action Pack, and the Timberwolves Dancers.

Hy-Vee Cookbook

If there’s one thing Hy-Vee is known for, it’s their food. In collaboration with Timberwolves head chef David Fhima, Hy-Vee and the Timberwolves created a cookbook called Game Day Eats. The cookbook consisted of recipes fans could enjoy while watching the home team in action.

Exercising Your Character

On April 12th, Hy-Vee hosted the Exercising Your Character event - a free inspirational and motivational exercise session for fourth and fifth graders. During the event, over 10,000 kids got to hear from Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson and enjoy a special appearance from Lynx mascot, Prowl.

Mother's Day

As part of 20 days to tip for the Lynx season, Hy-Vee and City Girl Coffee partnered with the Lynx to create an enter to win promotion for Mother’s Day. Through a Lynx landing page, people nominated their mother along with a sweet reason she should win. The winning mother won a City Girl Coffee gift box and a Hy-Vee bouquet delivery from Prowl.