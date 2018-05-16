Community Spotlight

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: May 16, 2018

Community Spotlight

BUILDING BRIDGES THROUGH BASKETBALL

The Timberwolves and the FastBreak Foundation hosted 20 local youth and five officers from the Minneapolis Police Department to participate in a Building Bridges through Basketball event with players Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Crawford and Cole Aldrich. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was also in attendance.

The group participated in a facilitated discussion that created a safe space for a candid conversation exploring perceptions and dynamics affecting law enforcement and youth from the communities they serve. The purpose was to encourage participants to share their perspectives, experiences and collectively brainstorm and spotlight programmatic solutions to build a stronger, safer Minneapolis. The event took place at the Timberwolves & Lynx practice facility inside Mayo Clinic Square.

“Obviously, whenever you can bring out youth in the community and bring officers together, to just hear the different perceptions and hear the thoughts,” Crawford said after the event. “I think it was really important to get that dialogue. . . Trying to find a common ground. I thought it was very important.”

Talks between the two sides started out slow. It was a place where all sides might have felt uncomfortable, but according to Kim Miller, the Vice President of Leadership and Education Programs at RISE, that led to a “healthy dialogue to help build a stronger community together.”

Most of the conversations focused around police and youth relationships and how we can improve that, together.

“I think just having these conversations will help me spread the word for other teenagers like me and I think that it’s a good point to touch on because these little details and understanding the law could affect your friends and somebody you love . . . That’s big,” Charles, a student, said.

The idea for this originated with Carmelo Anthony back in 2016. Towns and the NBA’s community team had a discussion in China prior to the season about how the Wolves could do something similar to that. That’s where this idea was born.

“For us to come in and be part of it, it’s truly humbling,” Towns said. “We brought a lot of leaders in who are going to go tell their friends and influence so much more of the culture of people and how they view the police. But we know we have a lot more work to do.”

ALL-STAFF READING DAY

On March 3, the Timberwolves and Lynx staff traveled to local elementary students to help foster their love of reading. The staff celebrated National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday by reading various Dr. Seuss books to students at the K-3rd-grade levels.

Along with reading for the children, the Timberwolves and Lynx donated books, a bag, bookmarks and a poster.

Also donating books to the children was 13-year-old Timberwolves fan Samuel Levine. For his Mitzvah Project, Levine flew in from New York to personally donate books and read to children.

Partner Spotlight

Partner Since: October 2017

2017-18 Activations:

A TASTE OF GREATNESSOver the years, our organization has worked diligently to break new grounds, establish new territory and elevate our partnerships. Recently, we've tapped into the beverage industry and made Anheuser-Busch the official beer of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This partnership has allowed us to bring forth several activation initiatives, which have created a better experience for our fans and built outstanding brand awareness. Here's how:

IN-ARENA LOCATIONSOn the 100 and 200-level concourses, fans are able to give their Target Center experience a buzz by purchasing a beer in the Budweiser Beer Garden, Bud Light Zone and Goose Island Grab and Go.

TIMBERWOLVES BAR NETWORK The Timberwolves Bar Network presented by Budweiser is a network of team-approved locations that are set up for viewing Timberwolves games. At these locations, special promotions and giveaways are given to fans throughout the game.

BUDWEISER LEGENDARY MOMENT PLATFORMEvery game, there is an opportunity for something legendary to happen and when it does, it is posted to our social media accounts as part of our Budweiser Legendary Moment platform. This season, Andrew Wiggins' buzzer beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Tyus Jones' dunk on LeBron James have been the first legendary moments to gain recognition.

CENTER COURT MUSIC SERIESThe Timberwolves Center Court Music Series presented by Budweiser provides fans with unforgettable halftime entertainment at select premier games. Thus far, the music series has had a star-studded line up consisting of a December performance from Minnesota-bred rapper Prof, and Super Bowl Weekend performances from rappers Lil Jon and G Eazy.

