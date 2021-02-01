McDaniels, Nowell Play Pivotal Role In Victory

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves were led by the scoring efforts of Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, rookie Jaden McDaniels and second-year guard Jaylen Nowell equally influenced the outcome of the game.

McDaniels took just three field goal attempts in the victory, but in his 20 minutes of play, the Wolves defensive presence completely shifted. No. 3 swatted three Cavaliers shot attempts, netted a steal, and earned the praise of Head Coach Ryan Saunders postgame.

“He’s earning minutes right now. He’s doing that with defense,” shared Saunders following the win.

The No. 28 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft has made an immediate impact in Minnesota’s rotation, and has showcased a defensive prowess that rivals some of the League’s best this season.



Jaden McDaniels finally qualified for Cleaning the Glass percentile rankings. 97th block rate

71st OREB rate

95th DRTG

97th on/off DRTG differential

93rd opp TO%

95th on/off opp TO% differential

95th on/off opp eFG% differential He's made a major impact on the Timberwolves D — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, fellow University of Washington product Jaylen Nowell has recorded back-to-back-to-back outings scoring in double figures, including a career-high 13 points in the Timberwolves’ win on Sunday. Behind Edwards, Beasley, and Russell, Nowell tallied the Wolves’ fourth-highest scoring output, and continued his strong stretch of recent performances.