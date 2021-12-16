Local Favorites Soul Bowl and Nashville Coop Now Serving at Target Center

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced two new food offerings at Target Center. Soul Bowl and Nashville Coop are the latest BIPOC-owned partners to serve at Timberwolves home games.

Soul Bowl offers reimagined healthy soul food drawing on inspiration from Chef Gerard Klass’ childhood. The in arena offering includes Soul Bowl’s “Klassic” Caribe Bowl, a signature bowl that includes coconut rice and beans, sweet fried plantain and spicy jerk chicken with cornbread and side sauce. An expanded menu will be introduced in the coming months. Fans can find Soul Bowl at Section 106.

“We’re so excited to be in Target Center and offer fans a taste of real soul food,” said Soul Bowl Founder Chef Gerard Klass. “Target Center offers a variety of high quality food options, so it’s wonderful that we are able to bring Soul Bowl to Timberwolves fans.”

Nashville Coop serves authentic Nashville style hot chicken three ways including chicken strips, as a “Sammich” made with a fluffy butter bun or on a slice of Texas Toast. Their custom homemade coop sauce ranges from MN Nice (no heat) to Cluckin’ Hot (described as 24 hour pain). Nashville Coop’s Target Center menu includes hot chicken strips, chicken sammich, coop fries, and mac n’ cheese options. Find Nashville Coop at Section 225.

“From our food trucks to brick and mortar, this is another opportunity to introduce Minnesotans to Nashville style hot chicken,” said Nashville Coop Founder and Owner Mohamed Omer. “We couldn’t be happier to be in Target Center and hope fans stop by to say hi and enjoy some Nashville Coop.”

“Our goal has always been to offer restaurant-level food in arena and showcase our amazing local chefs here in the Twin Cities,” said Chef David Fhima Executive Chef for the Timberwolves and Lynx, Fhima’s and Test Kitchen by David Fhima. “The additions of local favorites, Soul Bowl and Nashville Coop continues to elevate our concession offerings and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Target Center.”