Layman’s Versatility Provides Boost To Wolves

Appearing in 23 contests in the 2019-20 season, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman was an integral piece of the team’s 8-6 start to the 2019 campaign. Layman played double-digit minutes in each of the Wolves’ first 14 contests while averaging 10.5 points per game, unable to play in the team’s next 40 matchups due to injury.

Heading into 2020-21 with a clean bill of health and time to get acquainted with the new roster, No. 10’s versatility will be a boost to a Timberwolves squad that will be nimble at the forward positions.

“He’s a player who stars in his role,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “He knows who he is and he doesn’t try to do too much. He knows himself and he know that roles develop over time.”

At 6’8” with the ability to guard several positions, Layman has earned Saunders’ trust to thrive in any role he’s tasked with.

“He may be asked to guard a little more strength at times but he’ll still play within himself and that’s the confidence that I have [in him],” said the Timberwolves Head Coach.

Adaptability, something the team has preached throughout the condensed training camp, is one of the Maryland product’s strengths. Layman has the ability to play either the 3 or 4 positions offensively, and defensively, can fit in wherever needed. In a shortened 72-game season with little time to prepare, the 26-year-old’s team-first attitude provides an instant chemistry boost to a roster filled with newcomers.

“I’m a guy that coach can play me anywhere, and I’ll play the same way,” shared the fifth-year forward.