KAT’s Community Coat Drive Tips-off November 5th

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns, in partnership with Hy-Vee, announced today details about KAT’s Community Coat Drive.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 5th through the end of the month, fans can bring new or gently used winter coats to any Timberwolves home game, or drop-off items at any local Hy-Vee location. All sizes accepted, including children, youth, and adult.

“This time of year, winter coats are a high-need item – an essential item,” said Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns. “Whatever we can do to help our youth, and ease the burden of having proper winter wear, we’re going to do.”

All donated coats from KAT’s Community Coat Drive will be delivered to YouthLink in early December. YouthLink is located in downtown Minneapolis and works with homeless youth, ages 16-24 across the Twin Cities.