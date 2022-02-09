Karl-Anthony Towns to Participate in 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as Part of NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA tonight announced that Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, recently selected to his third All-Star game appearance, will represent the Wolves in the 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. TNT will televise NBA All-Star Saturday Night beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

The Wolves all-time leader in three-pointers made (728), Towns becomes the second Timberwolves player to compete in the contest after Kevin Love did so twice (2012 and 2014), including winning in 2014.

The Edison, New Jersey native has led the Wolves to a 28-25 record this season, including a 16-10 mark at Target Center. In 46 games this year (all starts), Towns has recorded averages of 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and a career-high 1.04 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the floor, including 40.6% from long range and 81.4% from the free throw line. He is the only player in the NBA this season to average 20+ points while shooting 50% or better from the field and 40% or more from three-point range. Since returning from Health and Safety Protocols on Jan. 5 vs Oklahoma City (16 games), he is averaging 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Wolves went 11-5 in those 16 games.

He enters tonight’s contest against the Sacramento Kings with 99 three-pointers this season. His next trey will give him 100 made threes for the sixth straight season, which will be twice as many as any other Wolves player all-time. With his three-pointer with 6:40 left in the third quarter during the 124-107 win at Denver on Dec. 15, Towns eclipsed 10,000 career points, joining Kevin Garnett as the only players in Timberwolves history to score 10,000+ points. He became the first player from the 2015 draft class to notch 10,000 career points.