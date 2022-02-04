Karl-Anthony Towns Named 2022 NBA All-Star Reserve

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns today was named an All-Star reserve in the 71st NBA All-Star Game. Towns was named to the team as a reserve via balloting by NBA head coaches for the third time in his career. Towns joins Kevin Garnett (10 times) and Kevin Love (three times) as the only players in Timberwolves history to be named an All-Star three or more times.

Towns will be playing in his third NBA All-Star Game after appearing in the Rising Stars Challenge in each of his first two seasons. The 7-0 forward/center finished with 11 points and three rebounds in 11:08 of action for Team LeBron (James) in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. He scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high-tying 10 rebounds for Team Stephen (Curry) in the 2018 All-Star Game at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Edison, New Jersey native has led the Wolves to a 26-25 record this season, including a 15-10 mark at Target Center. In 44 games this year (all starts), Towns has recorded averages of 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and a career-high 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the floor, including 40.9% from long range and 81.0% from the free throw line. He is the only player in the NBA this season to average 20+ points while shooting 50% or better from the field and 40% or more from three-point range. Towns currently ranks tied for 15th in scoring, tied for 14th in rebounding, 19th in field goal percentage and 19th in three-point percentage. Since returning from Health and Safety Protocols on Jan. 5 vs Oklahoma City (14 games), he is averaging 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Wolves went 9-5 in those 14 games.