‘Jr. Wolves Dream Team’ Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2021-22 ‘Jr. Wolves Dream Team.’ The team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Alex, Amir, Carter, Christian, Corde, Dai’Shaun, Damien, David, Jaleel, Jamarion, Javaid, Jeon, Jojo, Jordan, and Marcus.

Each new member was introduced in a press conference by Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch before signing their honorary contracts. The Jr. Wolves Dream Team members then toured the practice facility and enjoyed dinner with their families at the Courts at Mayo Clinic Square.

“The Jr. Wolves Dream Team is an engaging and impactful partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, an incredible nonprofit benefiting the lives of so many young people in our community,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “From today’s contract signings to additional opportunities throughout the season, we are thrilled to support and champion these young lives through the game of basketball.”

Jr. Wolves Dream Team works to build confidence and instill a passion for the game, while providing mentorship to its members during the 2021-22 season. The Jr. Wolves Dream Team will also be honored on court at tomorrow’s game on November 20th when the team takes on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. at Target Center.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities mentors nominated their “little” through an application process that included descriptions of why each player should be chosen for the Jr. Wolves Dream Team and why they are passionate about the Minnesota Timberwolves and basketball.