Jeff Newton Named Head Coach of Iowa Wolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves today named Jeff Newton as Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves, the team’s G League affiliate. Newton spent the last two seasons as the offensive associate/player development coach for the Timberwolves. Minnesota also announced the hire of Scott Thom as athletic performance coach.

“Jeff has proven throughout the last couple years that he is dedicated to the Timberwolves overall mission, including developing our young players which makes him a natural choice as the Wolves head coach,” said Timberwolves Assistant General Manager Gianluca Pascucci. “We feel that Jeff will continue to succeed and grow in his role in Iowa, just as he has excelled here in Minnesota. We are also excited to welcome Scott into the Timberwolves and Wolves family.”

“I am proud to see the progression Jeff has made in his role throughout this summer, especially with the development he made with our Summer League roster,” said Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch. “Jeff has proven in his daily work with the Timberwolves that he is prepared and deserves this next step in his career. His coaching philosophies align with what we are building here in Minnesota and his groundwork will serve as a great foundation for our two-way players and those in Iowa making the transition to Minnesota throughout the season. I believe in his ability to encourage our players to improve based on his passion for the game and his dedication every step of the way. We are excited about him leading our program down in Iowa and to continue supporting his professional advancement and success.”

“I am thrilled to continue my professional career with the Timberwolves organization as I step into this new role with the Iowa Wolves,” Newton said. “I have been dedicated to the vision and future goals for the Timberwolves and will carry those same principles in my role as head coach of the Iowa Wolves.”

Newton showcased his head coaching acumen as he took the helm of the 2021 Timberwolves Summer League team in Las Vegas, leading the group to a 4-1 finish. Prior to joining the Wolves, Newton served as an assistant video coordinator for the Sacramento Kings for three seasons. Prior to that, he was with the Houston Rockets for three seasons, spending one year each as a personnel scout, assistant video coordinator and basketball operations intern. Newton got his start in the NBA as a basketball operations intern with the then Charlotte Bobcats. A native of Barrington, Rhode Island, Newton graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a degree in Sports Management.

Thom joins the Wolves after serving as the College of Marin men’s basketball head coach and director of strength and conditioning since 2016. Thom led the Mariners to the program’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 1989. The Napa, Calif. native brings more than 19 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach and player development coach, including stints at University of California, Berkeley, Washington State University and his alma mater Vintage High School.